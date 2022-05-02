What is FIFA+? First Indian sports documentary Maitanam goes live on streaming platform

FIFA launched a new streaming video service, FIFA+ on April 12, 2022. FIFA plus will provide live games from competitions around the world and 'Netflix style' documentaries.

FIFA plus will also include an archive of every World Cup and Women's World Cup match ever recorded on camera. The first Indian sports documentary 'Maitanam- The Story of Football in Kerala' went live on FIFA+ on May 1, 2022.

With this, Maitanam has joined an elite list of global sports documentaries as a part of select FIFA+ Originals that have been made available globally on FIFA's new digital streaming platform.

What is Maitanam?

Maitanam is a 40 minute sports documentary that showcases a range of different stories on the love for football in Kerala.

The documentary has been produced by FIFA in collaboration with Reliance- backed RISE Worldwide.

Maitanam translates to ground or stadium in Kerala's native language, Malayalam. It is generally associated with a football ground.

The documentary showcases 6 different stories that have been taken from across the state, covering several different angles such as a women's team that has been shaking up overseas competitions, an upcoming little girls teams, a football commentator with years of experience and priests playing football barefoot.

The main aim of the documentary is to emphasise on the love for football as a sport in Kerala, popularly known as 'Gods own country'. It can be viewed on FIFA+ only.

Some of the other FIFA+ Originals include:

After Diego

Diego in Dubai

The Hand of God 30 Years On

The Greatest Game

One To Eleven- The Story of the FIFA World Cup Trophy

Dani Crazy Dream

The Happiest Man in the World Ronaldinho

The Debut- Iceland

The Debut- Nigeria

SISSI

2022- This is an Asian Odyssey

Aspire to the World

Heroes| FIFA Women's World Cup Documentary

Keane & Vieira: Best of Enemies

About FIFA+

FIFA plus is FIFA's new digital streaming platform that will provide free live games, original documentaries, archived games and highlights.

The new streaming service is absolutely free and as per FIFA+ project lead there are no plans to charge the viewers for content.

The platform is available in five languages- English, French, Dutch, Spanish and Portugues.

FIFA+ will be streaming the equivalent of 40,000 live games per year by the end of 2022 from 100 Member Associations across all six confederations, including 11,000 women's matches.

Around 1400 men's, women's and youth football matches are expected to be live streamed monthly on FIFA+.

