Who is Nand Mulchandani? Meet CIA's First-ever Chief Technology Officer 

Nand Mulchandani is the first Indian-origin person to be appointed as the first-ever Chief Technology Officer of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). Mulchandani has more than 25 years of experience in Silicon Valley as well as the US Department of Defense (DoD).

The CIA Director William J. Burns announced Nand Mulchandani's appointment to the post on April 29, 2022. He said, "I have prioritized focusing on technology and the new CTO position is a very important part of that effort". I am delighted Nand has joined our team and will bring his extensive experience to this crucial new role."

The CIA said in an official statement, "Nand Mulchandani brings substantial private sector, startup, and government expertise to the Agency."

#CIA Director William J. Burns appoints Nand Mulchandani as CIA's first Chief Technology Officer (CTO).



With more than 25 years of experience, Mr. Mulchandani will ensure the Agency is leveraging cutting-edge innovations to further CIA's mission. — CIA (@CIA) April 29, 2022

Nand Mulchandani said in a statement that he is honoured to join CIA in this role and looks forward to working with the Agency's incredible team of technologists and domain experts who already deliver world-class intelligence and capabilities to help build a comprehensive technology strategy that delivers exciting capabilities working closely with industry and partners.

Read: Who is Lt. Gen B.S. Raju? Meet new Army Vice Chief

Read Also: Suman Berry takes charge as new NITI Aayog Vice Chairman

Nand Mulchandani's role

His role essentially will be to ensure that the CIA is leveraging the cutting-edge technology innovations and also keeping a lookout on future innovations to further the CIA's mission.

Who is Nand Mulchandani?

Nand Mulchandani had studied at Delhi's Bluebells School International between 1979-1987.



He then got his degree in Computer Science and Maths from Cornell University.

He pursued his Master of Science degree in Management from Stanford and Master in Public Administration degree from Harvard.

He pursued his Master of Science degree in Management from Stanford and Master in Public Administration degree from Harvard.

He was serving as the CTO and Acting Director of DoD's Joint Artificial Intelligence Center before getting appointed as the new CIA Chief Technology Officer.



He had also co-founded and served as the CEO of several successful startups including OpenDNS (acquired by Cisco), Determina (acquired by VMWare), Oblix (acquired by Oracle) and ScaleXtreme (acquired by Citrix).

About CIA The Central Intelligence Agency is a civilian foreign intelligence service of the federal government of the United States.

It is officially tasked with gathering, processing, and analyzing national security information from around the world, using human intelligence and performing covert actions.

The CIA reports to the Director of National Intelligence and is primarily focused on providing intelligence for the President and Cabinet of the United States.

The CIA was formed by the implementation of the National Security Act of 1947. How is CIA different from FBI? The CIA has no law enforcement function and is mainly focused on overseas intelligence gathering with only limited domestic intelligence collection unlike FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation), which is a domestic security service.

Read Also: Intense Heatwave likely to Abate over Delhi, North West India; Centre issues Advisory of Do’s and Don’ts