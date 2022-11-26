Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 21 November to 26 November 2022

Manika Batra is the first Indian woman to win medal at Asian Cup

Manika Batra, Indian Table Tennis defeated World No. 6 Hina Hayata of Japan in the Asian Cup 2022 women’s singles Bronze Medal match in Thailand. With the win, Manika Batra became the first Indian woman to win a medal at the Asian Cup Table Tennis Tournament.

Airport inaugurated in Arunachal Pradesh

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated Arunachal Pradesh’s first greenfield airport in Itanagar. The Donyi Polo Airport will help in boosting connectivity in the Northeast region. Currently, the state has two airports, one at Pasighat and the other at Tezu. The name of the airport reflects the cultural heritage and traditions of Arunachal Pradesh.

Arun Goel appointed as new Election Commissioner

A retired IAS officer of the Punjab cadre Arun Goel has been appointed as the Election Commissioner. The Minister of Law and Justice notified the appointment made by the President of India Droupadi Murmu. Goel joined the office on November 21, 2022.

JCB Prize for Literature 2022

Author Khalid Jawed’s ‘The Paradise of Food’ won the fifth JCB Prize for Literature 2022. The book has been translated by Baran Farooqi from Urdu. Urdu writer Khalid Jawed received the prize money of Rs. 25 lakh along with a trophy- a sculpture by Delhi artist duo Thukral and Tagra, “Mirror Melting”.

Purnima Devi Barman honoured with UN’s highest environmental honour

Assam’s leading conservationist Purnima Devi Barman has been awarded the United Nation's highest environmental honor, ‘Champions of the Earth’, for 2022. Champions of Earth Award is given in various categories and India’s Purnima Devi Barman received it in the Entrepreneurial Vision Category, for leading the ‘Hargila Army’.

Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester United Club

Cristiano Ronaldo has parted ways with Manchester United Club. The star footballer netted 27 goals in 54 appearances during their second spell with the club. Manchester United in a statement thanked Ronaldo for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 246 appearances.

Dalai Lama awarded Gandhi Mandela Award

Tibetan Spiritual leader Dalai Lama awarded the Peace Prize by Gandhi Mandel Foundation. The religious leader was selected for the award in 2020, however, he could not receive it because of the widespread pandemic.

Indian Film Personality of the Year goes to Chiranjeevi

Chiranjeevi was named the Indian Film Personality of the Year during the opening of the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. The minister also said that the Indian Film Personality of the Year award to Chiranjeevi is an acknowledgment of the actor’s multi-decade contribution as an actor, dancer, and producer in Indian Cinema.

Lt. Gen Asim Munir is the new Army Chief of Pakistan

Lt. Gen Asim Munir was appointed as the new Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan after weeks of intense speculation and political turmoil in the country. The appointment was made by the Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif. He also appointed Lt. Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza as the Chairman of the Joint Chief of Staff.

Arittapatti is Tamil Nadu’s first Biodiversity Heritage site

The Government of Tamil Nadu has announced Ariitapatti village as the state’s first Biodiversity heritage site. As per the official notification, the declaration of the site has been made under Section 37 of the Biological Diversity Act, 2002. The village is near Melur in Madurai district of Tamil Nadu.