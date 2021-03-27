Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 22 March to 27 March 2021

All above 45 years in India to get vaccination from April 1st

All those above the age of 45 years will get vaccinated from April 1, 2021 as India expands its vaccination drive. Till now, only those above 60 years and those above 45 years with co-morbidities could get vaccinated. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar shared the information and urged all those who are eligible to get registered and vaccinated. He highlighted that vaccination is the only shield against COVID-19.

Justice NV Ramana to take charge as 48th Chief Justice of India

Senior-most Supreme Court Judge, Justice NV Ramana is expected to take charge as the 48th Chief Justice of India on April 24, 2021, a day after the superannuation of the current CJI SA Bobde. The current Chief Justice has recommended Justice Ramana's name as the next CJI in a letter to the central government.

National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill passed

The Parliament has passed the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 amid walkout from the Opposition parties including Congress and AAP. The bill seeks to clearly define the responsibilities of the elected government and LG.

Norway to build world's first ship tunnel

Norway is planning to construct the world's first ship tunnel underneath the mountains in the country's Stadhavet peninsula. The project is expected to start in 2022 and will be completed by 2025-26.

Samia Suluhu Hassan becomes first female President of Tanzania

Samia Suluhu Hassan has become the first female President of Tanzania. She took over the role after the death of President John Magufuli. Hassan was previously serving as the Vice-President of the East African Country since 2015.

Russia launches 38 foreign satellites including Tunisia's Challenge-1

Russia launched 38 satellites belonging to 18 different countries aboard Soyuz-2. 1 launch vehicle from Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on March 22, 2021. Challenge-1 satellite, the first satellite made completely in Tunisia, is one of the 38 satellites.

67th National Film Awards: Marakkar wins Best Film, Kangana wins Best Actress

Malayalam movie ‘Marakkar: Arabikkadilinte Simham’, directed by Priyadarshan won the National Award for Best Film at the 67th National Film Awards announced on March 22, 2021. Manoj Bajpayee and Dhanush won joint Best Actor award for their films 'Bhonsle' and 'Asuran' respectively. Kangana Ranaut won the Best Actress award for her movies Manikarnika -The Queen of Jhansi and Panga.

India confers Gandhi Peace Prize 2020 to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman

Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed the Gandhi Peace Prize 2020 to Sheikh Mujibur Rehman's younger daughter Sheikh Rehana on March 26, 2021. The award aims to recognise Sheikh Mujibur Rehman's contribution to the Liberation of Bangladesh. Sheikh Mujibur Rehman is popularly known as the founder of Bangladesh and the Father of the Nation.

Sahitya Akademi Awards 2020 Winners announced

Four novels, seven books of poetry, two plays, five short stories, and one each of epic poetry and memoirs won the prestigious Sahitya Akademi Award 2020 in 20 Indian languages. Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily was named among the 20 winners for his epic poetry titled 'Sri Bahubali Ahimsadigvijayam' in Kannada.

India's Premas Biotech develop oral COVID-19 vaccine

India's Premas Biotech has collaborated with Oramed Pharmaceuticals to develop an oran COVID-19 vaccine. The oral COVID-19 vaccine candidate has shown great efficacy in a single dose. The test conducted on animals showed that the COVID vaccine produced desired antibodies. However, it is still far from human trials.