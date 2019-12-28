Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 23 December to 28 December 2019

UN declares Malala Yousafzai most famous teenager of the decade

Malala Yousafzai was recently declared the most famous teenager in the world by UN (United Nations) in its decade in a review report. As per the UN report, she was famous for highlighting issues of girl education.

MiG-27 decommissioned from Indian Air Force

MiG-27, Indian Air Force’s fighter jet, finally took its last flight from Jodhpur. It was also known as the hero of Kargil conflict. It played an important role during the Kargil conflict in 1999. The MiG-27 squadron in Jodhpur was the last batch of MiG-27.

Hemant Soren to become Chief Minister of Jharkhand

Hemant Soren will take oath as the new Chief Minister of Jharkhand state on December 29, 2019. He will take an oath of the office in presence of Jharkhand’s Governor Droupadi Murmu. Also, JMM will form a new government in the Jharkhand in alliance with RJD and Congress.

Virat Kohli becomes Wisden’s cricketer of decade

Indian cricket team’s captain Virat Kohli, among four others, was recently named as the cricketer of the decade by Wisden Cricketers' Almanac. Other players in the list are - South Africa’s Dale Steyn, Australia’s Steve Smith, woman all-rounder Ellyse Perry and AB de Villiers.

BharatNet to provide free WiFi to all till March 2020

As per the recent announcement by the Government of India, free WiFi will be available in all the villages of India through BharatNet by March 2020. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that 1.3 lakh Gram Panchayats have already connected through BharatNet project.

Chief of Defence Staff approved by Govt

The union cabinet has approved a proposal to create post of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). CDS will be India’s first four-star ranked officer. A CDS will work as the chief military advisor to the government and Prime Minister.

Rohtang Tunnel is now Atal Tunnel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has recently renamed Rohtang Tunnel as the Atal Tunnel. This renaming was done on the occasion of 95th birthday of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. This tunnel will reduce the distance between Manali and Leh.

Ganga Prasad Vimal, famous hindi author, passes away

Ganga Prasad Vimal was the famous Hindi author who recently killed in a road accident in Sri Lanka. He has written various novels, poetry collections and edited various books. Few of Vimal’s famous poetry collections were - ‘Kuch toh Hai’, ‘Main Wahaan Hoon’, and ‘Bodhi-Vriksha'.

Delhi Govt approves electric vehicle policy

Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal has recently passed Electric Vehicle Policy (EVP) for Delhi. According to this policy, it will encourage the use of electric vehicles in the capital also it aims to make Delhi capital of electric vehicles in India.

Eight West African countries renamed common currency

Burkina Faso, Senegal, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Benin, Togo, Niger, and Ivory Coast renamed their common currency ‘Eco’ from 'CFA franc'. It was announced that new name will abolish the existence of the French colonial period. This announcement was made during the official visit of the French President.