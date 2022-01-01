Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 27 December 2021 to 1 January 2022

India announces vaccines for 15 to 18 years old from January 3, 2022

PM Modi in an address to the nation announced that children in the country between the age of 15-18 years will get COVID-19 vaccines starting from January 3, 2022. The government has also decided to start a precautionary dose of COVID vaccine for Healthcare and Frontline Workers as well as for those above the age of 60 years starting from January 10, 2022.

Desmond Tutu, South African anti-apartheid hero, passed away at 90

A veteran of South Africa’s struggle against the white minority rule and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Archbishop Desmond Tutu passed away at the age of 90. Desmond Tutu had won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 and had also become the face of the anti-apartheid movement all over the world.

India gets two new COVID-19 vaccines

India has got two new COVID-19 vaccines-Covovax & Corbevax. CORBEVAX is the country’s first indigenously developed RBD protein sub-unit vaccine against COVID-19. Both the vaccines have received emergency use authorization from Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation.

COVID-19 guidelines announced in Delhi

The Delhi Government has issued a new set of rules to impose COVID-19 safety guidelines in the city. The step to announce the new rules on COVID-19 by Delhi Government has been taken amid the increasing cases of Omicron variant in the National Capital. The state government has announced the ‘Yellow Alert’ or the ‘Level 1’ guidelines.

ICC World Test Championships Points Table 2021-2023

In ICC World Test Championship Points Table 2021-2023 Australia has been ranked at the top by thrashing England by an innings in the third Ashes Test. India has been ranked 4th on the ICC World Test Championship Points Table.

Rishabh Pant becomes fastest Indian Wicketkeeper

India’s Rishabh Pant has become the fastest wicket-keeper to reach 100 dismissals in the longest format of the match. Pant has also broken the former skipper MS Dhoni’s record of reaching 100 dismissals in the longest format of the game. Pant achieved the feat on the 3rd day of the ongoing first Test match against South Africa.

AFSPA extended in Nagaland for 6 months

The Central Government has declared an entire state of Nagaland as a 'disturbed area' and has also extended the Armed Forces Special Powers Act in the state for the period of another six months. The extension came days after a high-level committee was instituted for examining the possibility of AFSPA repeal in Nagaland.

New Zealand’s Ross Taylor announces retirement

New Zealand cricketer Ross Taylor announced his retirement from international cricket. Ross Taylor holds several records including scoring most ODI runs (8,581) for New Zealand. Taylor also announced that his last series would be New Zealand's two-match home Test series against Bangladesh and six ODIs against Australia and Netherlands.

Winners of Sahitya Akademi Awards 2021

Punjabi writer Khalid Hussain, Eminent author Namita Gokhale, and TMC MLA Bratya Basu are among the winners of the Sahitya Akademi Award 2021. Sahitya Akademi Award by Sahitya Akademi is a literary honour in India that is conferred on the writers of the most outstanding books.

South Africa’s Quinton de Kock announces retirement

Quinton de Kock, the former South African captain has announced sudden retirement from Test cricket. The wicket-keeper batsman announced his retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect, citing his intentions to spend more time with his growing family.