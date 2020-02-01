Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 27 January to 01 February 2020

Budget 2020 Highlights

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced various new schemes in her Budget 2020 speech. She has announced several new schemes like Kisan Rail, Krishi Udan, Solar Pumps, new Universities among few other schemes. Finance Minister also said that five archeological sites will be developed as iconic sites in India to promote tourism in the country.

Bengaluru becomes world’s worst traffic-hit city

According to the Global Traffic Index-2019 Bengaluru is the world’s worst traffic-hit city in the world. As per the report released by Tom-Tom, Bengaluru people spent 243 hours of their lives in traffic jams in 2019. Some other Indian cities like Mumbai and Delhi are also part of the index with worst traffic scenario. This index also highlighted that Delhi has India’s maximum number of cars.

Trump revealed middle-east peace plan

The president of America Donald Trump recently unveiled its much awaited peace plan for middle-east region of the world. He said that previous presidents also attempted to bring peace and harmony in the area but failed. Now, fresh efforts have been made by Donald Trump. USA and Israel will form a joint-committee to bring peace in the region.

Gita Sabharwal becomes UN Resident Coordinator in Thailand

The United Nations has appointed Indian woman officer Geeta Sabharwal as Resident Co-ordinator in Thailand. The post of UN Resident Co-ordinator is the largest post at the country level of the UN Development System. The Resident Co-ordinator leads the UN country team and partners with the UN to help countries implement the 2030 Agenda of sustainable development.

Operation Vanilla by Indian Navy

Indian Navy recently launched Operation Vanilla to help Madagascar. INS Airavat providing necessary help to the people of Madagascar as it was badly affected by cyclone Diane. India is the first country to approach Madagascar with its largest naval ship. The INS Airavat is providing basic help to the people like drinking water, tents, sanitation, blankets, medicines etc.

Bodo Peace Accord 2020

The Central Government signed a peace agreement with an extremist group of North East in presence of Home Minister Amit Shah. The agreement was recently signed by the Government of India, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, the All Bodo Students Union and the leadership of four factions of NDFB. It is the third accord with the Bodo tribes so far. Earlier, two other agreements were signed in 1993 and 2003.

African Cheetah to relocate India: SC

The Supreme Court allowed the government to relocate African cheetah in India as an experiment. It will be observed whether African Cheetah can adapt to the climate of India or not. The National Tiger Conservation Authority had sought permission to bring African cheetah from Namibia to settle in India, referring to the extinction of the Indian leopard species.

Arvind Krishna becomes new CEO of IBM

Indian-origin Arvind Krishna has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of International Business Machines (IBM). Krishna will replace Virginia Ginni Rometty, a longtime CEO of IBM. Krishna is another name in the list of Indian-origin CEOs of multinational companies. Arvind's current responsibilities in the IBM include cloud, security and cognitive applications business as well as research.

Rani Rampal wins 'World Games Athlete of the Year' award

Indian women's team captain Rani Rampal became the first hockey player in the world to win the prestigious 'World Games Athlete of the Year' award. 'The World Games' announced the winner recently after 20 days of the voting process. Rani, who was recently selected for the Padma Shri award, said, 'I dedicate this award to the entire hockey community, my team and my country.’

WHO declares Coronavirus a Global Health Emergency

The Coronavirus infection that started from China has reached in many countries of the world. So far 213 people have died in China from Coronavirus while 9,692 confirmed cases have been reported. Most of the infected people recently visited the city of Wuhan, China or belongs to China. However, human to human infection has also been confirmed in eight cases so far.