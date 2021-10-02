Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 27 September to 2 October 2021

PM Modi launches Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission

Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, also known as National Digital Health Mission, has been launched by Prime Minister Modi. The launch of the Mission also coincided with the 3rd anniversary of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission is being implemented in the pilot phase across 6 union territories.

Switzerland legalizes same-sex marriage

Switzerland has agreed to legalized same-sex marriages. The European country has also recognized the right to adopt children for same-sex couples. Switzerland had conducted voting in the country in a nationwide referendum that was conducted under Switzerland’s system of direct democracy.

7 newly-elected Rajya Sabha members

Seven new members were elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha on the last date for withdrawals. One among them was Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. He was elected unopposed from Assam. On the other hand, S Selvaganabathy became the first BJP MP from UT. He was elected unopposed from Puducherry.

Lewis Hamilton becomes first Formula 1 driver to win 100 races

Lewis Hamilton has become the F1 driver to win 100 races. The achievement came after he won the 2021 Russian Grand Prix. This is also Lewis Hamilton's 5th win in the Russian Grand Prix season and the first once since the British Grand Prix in July 2021.

Ordnance Factory Board dissolved

The Ordnance Factory Board has been dissolved by the government with effect from October 1, 2021. OBF is responsible for the supplies of arms, ammunition, and clothing to the Indian armed forces. The Government of India informed that 41 OFB factories in the country will be split into seven new corporate entities.

Toll-free helpline number for senior citizens

The first Pan-India toll-free helpline number 14567, Elder Line, for senior citizens in the country has been launched by the Government of India. The newly launched helpline number will provide free information and guidance on pension and legal issues and will also intervene in cases of abuse, and extend emotional support.

PM-POSHAN scheme by the government

The Government of India has declared that the Midday Meal Scheme in the government and aided schools will now be known as PM-POSHAN Scheme. It was approved by the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Modi. Under the nationwide PM-POSHAN Scheme, the hot-cooked one-time meal will be provided to the students studying in Classes 1 to 8. It will also be given to those studying in balvatikas and pre-primary.

India’s first gender-neutral HPV Vaccine

The first gender-neutral HPV vaccine of India has been launched by MSD Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd. The vaccine is approved by US FDA and it will help in reducing HPV-related diseases as well as cancers in the country. It was first launched in the United States in 2015 and since then, the gender-neutral HPV Vaccine has been approved across 80 nations all over the world.

International travel certificate on CoWIN

A new option of downloading an international travel certificate is now available on CoWIN portal. The option of downloading the certificate will be convenient for those who plan on traveling abroad. The international travel certificate available on CoWIN complies with the international travel guidelines of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Nationwide Clean India drive launched

A nationwide one-month-long Clean India drive has been launched by the Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur. Clean India Programme from October 1 to October 31, 2021, will also work to create awareness among people by involving various departments. Clean India initiative by the Central Government aims at getting rid of single-use plastic as well as other waste.