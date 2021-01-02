Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 28 December 2020 to 2 January 2021

FIFA Council postponed Men’s U-17 World Cup & U-20 World Cup 2021

The FIFA Council has postponed the FIFA Men’s U-17 and U-20 World Cups 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bureau of FIFA Council gave the hosting rights to Peru and Indonesia for hosting the tournaments in 2023.

PM Narendra Modi launched first driverless train of Delhi Metro

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 28, 2020 launched India's first driverless train on Magenta line of Delhi Metro (Janakpuri West-Botanical Garden) via video conferencing. PM Modi also launched the services of National Common Mobility Card on Airport Express Line.

MP Cabinet approves law against forced religious conversions

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet has recently granted its approval to the 'Love Jihad' law against the forced religious conversions in the state. The law, named as the MP Freedom of Religion Bill 2020, includes provision of imprisonment of 2 to 10 years along with a minimum penalty of Rs 50,000 in cases of unlawful conversion of a minor or woman or a person belonging to SC/ST category.

Government removes ban on onion exports

All variety of onions such as Krishnapuram Onions and Bangalore Rose Onions will now be allowed to export from January 1, 2021 onwards. The decision in this regard was taken by the Central Government on December 28, 2020. The ban on onion exports was imposed in the month of September 2020 amid the price hikes.

Virat Kohli wins ICC Cricketer of Decade Award, MS Dhoni wins Spirit of Cricket Award

ICC Awards of the Decade was bestowed upon Virat Kohli in two categories including Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade and the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade. On the other hand, Former cricketer MS Dhoni was conferred with the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade.

US issues directive for first nuclear reactor on Moon

The White House of the United States issued the directive for setting up of first nuclear reactor on the Moon by the year 2026. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and US Department of Energy will be jointly working for the industry design proposal for the project in early 2021.

Brexit Trade Deal signed by leaders of European Union

The European Union (EU) leaders signed the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement on December 30, 2020. This Brexit trade deal was signed by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel.

Tamil Nadu gets Mayiladuthurai as its 38th District

Tamil Nadu got Mayiladuthurai as its 38th district on December 28, 2020. Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami inaugurated the district that has been carved out of Nagapattinam district.

Foundation stone for AIIMS Rajkot, Gujarat laid by PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rajkot on December 31, 2020 in Gujarat. The AIIMS Rajkot will help improve Gujarat's healthcare infrastructure. The facility will be completed by 2022 mid.

Vishakhapatnam Municipal Corporation selected as best performing Civic body of India

The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has selected Greater Vishakhapatnam Municipal Corporation as the best performing Civic Body under the PMAY-Urban scheme of 2019.