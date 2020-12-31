PM Modi lays foundation stone of AIIMS Rajkot, gives new mantra for 2021- 'Dawaai bhi or Kadaai bhi'

PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences at Rajkot in Gujarat on December 31, 2020, via video conferencing. The project aims at improving the healthcare infrastructure in Gujarat.

According to the official statement, 201 acres of land has been allotted for the project and its estimated cost is Rs. 1,195 crores. The AIIMS hospital in Rajkot is expected to be completed by the mid of 2022.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone of AIIMS at Rajkot, Gujarat, via video conferencing

The ceremony was also attended by the Governor of Gujarat Acharya Devvrat, Minister of state for health, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, and the Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani.

PM Modi gives mantra for 2021- 'Dawaai bhi aur Kadaai bhi'

• On the last day of the year, PM Modi noted that the year 2020 has taught us that 'Swasthya hi Sampada Hai' and this year has been full of challenges.

'Swasthya hi sampada hai', the year 2020 has taught us this well. It has been a year full of challenges: PM Narendra Modi

• While giving hope for the Coronavirus vaccine, PM Modi added that the number of COVID infection cases in the country is decreasing and that the government is preparing to run the world's largest vaccination program in 2021.

The number of new cases of COVID19 infection in the country are decreasing now. We are preparing to run the world's largest vaccination program in the next year: PM Narendra Modi

• PM Modi in his address also noted that India has emerged as the nerve centre of global health and that in 2021, the country needs to strengthen its role in healthcare.

India has emerged as the nerve center of global health. In the year 2021, we have to strengthen India's role in healthcare: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

• Prime Minister also gave mantra for the year 2021. While mentioning the previous mantra for COVID-19 which was ' Dawaai nahi toh dheelai nahi', he stated that for 2021, the new mantra will be 'Dawaai bhi or kadaai bhi'.

Earlier, I said, 'Dawai nahi toh dheelai nahi'. Now, I am saying 'Dawai bhi aur kadaai (caution) bhi'. Our mantra for the year 2021 is 'Dawai bhi aur kadaai bhi': Prime Minister Narendra Modi

• While addressing the rumors regarding the vaccination drive, PM Modi noted that in our country rumors spread very quickly. He added that different people for their own personal gains spread rumors and there will be few once the vaccination will start. He added that some have already begun.

In our country, rumours spread quickly. Different people for their personal gains or due to irresponsible behaviour spread various rumours. Maybe rumours will be spread when vaccination begins, some have already begun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi





• He further appealed to the people of the country that the fight against Coronavirus is the one against the unknown enemy. He added that one should be careful about such rumors and as responsible citizens must refrain from forwarding messages on social media.

I appeal to the people of the country that fight against #COVID19 is the one against an unknown enemy. Be careful about such rumours and as responsible citizens refrain from forwarding messages on social media without checking: Prime Minister Narendra Modi





• Prime Minister also highlighted that the last day of 2020 is to remember the frontline Coronavirus warriors of India.

Last day of year is to remember India's frontline COVID warriors: PM Modi





About AIIMS hospital in Rajkot:

• The hospital in Gujarat will have a capacity of 750 beds

• It will also have a 30-bed AAYUSH block

• The AIIMS hospital in Rajkot will also 60 nursing seats and 125 MBBS seats.