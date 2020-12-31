PM Modi lays foundation stone of AIIMS Rajkot, gives new mantra for 2021- 'Dawaai bhi or Kadaai bhi'

Prime Minister Modi in his address informed that the government is preparing to run the world's largest vaccination program in 2021. 

AIIMS in Rajkot Gujarat

PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences at Rajkot in Gujarat on December 31, 2020, via video conferencing. The project aims at improving the healthcare infrastructure in Gujarat.

According to the official statement, 201 acres of land has been allotted for the project and its estimated cost is Rs. 1,195 crores. The AIIMS hospital in Rajkot is expected to be completed by the mid of 2022.

The ceremony was also attended by the Governor of Gujarat Acharya Devvrat, Minister of state for health, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, and the Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani.

PM Modi gives mantra for 2021- 'Dawaai bhi aur Kadaai bhi'

• On the last day of the year, PM Modi noted that the year 2020 has taught us that 'Swasthya hi Sampada Hai' and this year has been full of challenges. 

• While giving hope for the Coronavirus vaccine, PM Modi added that the number of COVID infection cases in the country is decreasing and that the government is preparing to run the world's largest vaccination program in 2021. 

• PM Modi in his address also noted that India has emerged as the nerve centre of global health and that in 2021, the country needs to strengthen its role in healthcare. 

• Prime Minister also gave mantra for the year 2021.  While mentioning the previous mantra for COVID-19 which was ' Dawaai nahi toh dheelai nahi', he stated that for 2021, the new mantra will be 'Dawaai bhi or kadaai bhi'. 

•  While addressing the rumors regarding the vaccination drive, PM Modi noted that in our country rumors spread very quickly. He added that different people for their own personal gains spread rumors and there will be few once the vaccination will start. He added that some have already begun.

•  He further appealed to the people of the country that the fight against Coronavirus is the one against the unknown enemy. He added that one should be careful about such rumors and as responsible citizens must refrain from forwarding messages on social media. 

• Prime Minister also highlighted that the last day of 2020 is to remember the frontline Coronavirus warriors of India.

About AIIMS hospital in Rajkot:

The hospital in Gujarat will have a capacity of 750 beds

It will also have a 30-bed AAYUSH block

The AIIMS hospital in Rajkot will also 60 nursing seats and 125 MBBS seats.

