Civic body of Vishakhapatnam announced best performing Municipal Corporation in the country

The Greater Vishakhapatnam Municipal Corporation has been announced as the best performing civic body in India. It has been chosen under the annual awards for excellence by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. The award recognizes the outstanding contribution of PMAY-Urban in 2019.

The award will be presented virtually by the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry on January 1, 2021. The Commissioner of the Greater Vishakhapatnam Corporation, G Srijana shared the news on her Twitter account and mentioned GVMC has been declared as the best performing municipal corporation in the country under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, the ambitious scheme by the central government.

We are proud to share that @GVMC_OFFICIAL is declared as the best performing Municipal Corporation in India under Prime Minister's Awas Yojana, the ambitious "Housing for All" scheme.

Combined efforts led to the recognition:

The Commissioner, G Srijana, stated that the award belongs to the committed and disciplined citizens of Vishakhapatnam. She also thanked the Municipal Minister, Chief Minister, TIDCO officials, higher officials of the municipal department of state, and the concerned GVMC officials for lending the support in constructing houses for the poor within the limits of the civil body.

She further added that by working with the same spirit, the corporation will also put in efforts of providing housing for all the eligible ones in the city.

Award to Andhra Pradesh for best-performing state category:

The third position in the best performing state category has been secured by Andhra Pradesh. The state has also won the special category award in innovative construction technology and project monitoring tools.

Background:

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana is an Indian government's initiative. It aims at providing affordable housing to the urban poor with a target of building 20 million affordable houses by March 31, 2022.

The scheme has also been converged with other schemes for ensuring that the houses have a connection of the electricity, a toilet, LPG gas connection, Jan Dhan banking facilities, and access to the drinking water.