Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 28 September to 3 October 2020

Government launches ICMR Vaccine web portal, National Clinical Registry for COVID-19

Union Health Ministry has launched the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)'s web portal and National Clinical Registry for COVID-19. The ICMR web portal provides full information on vaccine development for COVID-19 in India in transparent manner.

Serum Institute to make additional 100 million COVID-19 vaccines for India

The Serum Institute of India (SII) will be additionally producing 100 million COVID-19 vaccines for low- and middle-income countries including India. These vaccines will be made available to these countries by 2021 jointly by Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Serum Institute of India and GAVI Vaccine Alliance.

MHA approves additional 3 NIA branches at Ranchi, Chennai & Imphal

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has approved setting up of 3 more branches of National Investigation Agency (NIA) at Ranchi,Chennai and Imphal. The move will ensure quick immediate response to any emergency situation in these three states.

Yunnan province of China reports confirmed Bubonic plague case

China's Yunnan province has reported confirmed case of Bubonic plague. A 3-year-old child has been diagnosed with the deadly plague in the province, as per Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Maharashtra's Palghar district issues alert on Congo Fever

The Maharashtra's Palghar administration on September 29, 2020 issued alert on ‘Congo fever’ after a few cases of this virus were reported from neighbouring districts of Gujarat. It is feared that the virus spreads from animals to humans.

Unlock 5.0 guidelines announced by MHA: Cinema halls, swimming pools to re-open from 15 October

The Union Home Affairs Ministry issued Unlock 5.0 guidelines, easing out some of the restrictions imposed earlier. The Unlock 5 guidelines call for reopening of all cinema halls, multiplexes, entertainment parks and swimming pools used for sportspersons' training with effect from October 15, 2020.

CBI acquits all accused in Babri Masjid Demolition Verdict

CBI judge Surendra Kumar Yadav acquits all 32 accused in the Babri Masjid Demolition Case. The CBI Judge ruled that the demolition was not pre-planned and there is also no evidence that proves their involvement in demolition.

Government sets up panel for screening foreign investment proposals from China

Central Government has constituted a panel to screen the foreign investment proposals from China. The panel will approve only those proposals which will be considered non-controversial. The panel will be chaired by home secretary.

Zombie fires in Arctic region: Know its cause & impact on climate

Zombie fires seen in the Arctic region, in addition to the Tundra fires, as per a study. The Zombie fires is a great cause of concern due to the rapidly changing fire regimes. The fires are burning earlier and farther north.

Venus Mission of ISRO to be launched in 2025

Indian Space of Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch the Venus Mission in 2025 with participation of French Space Agency CNES (National Centre for Space Studies). ISRO chose VIRAL Instrument (Venus Infrared Atmospheric Gases Linker) of ROSCOSMOS, Russian Federal Space Agency and CNRS' LATMOS atmospheres, environments, and space observations laboratory.