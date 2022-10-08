Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 3 October to 8 October 2022

Nobel Prize 2022 in Physics

Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser, and Anton Zeilinger are awarded with Nobel Prize 2022 in Physics. The winners are honoured with a prestigious prize for their experiments with entangled photons, establishing the violation of Bell inequalities and pioneering quantum information science. Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann, and Giorgio Parisi were awarded the Nobel Prize in 2021.

Indore ranked first in the list of cleanest cities

Indore has been ranked as the cleanest city in India for the sixth time in a row in Swachh Survekshan Awards. Surat and Navi Mumbai ranked second and third respectively, in the central government’s annual cleanliness survey. The ranking has been done under two categories- more than one lakh and less than one lakh.

Pankaj Tripathi is National Icon of Election Commission of India

Mirzapur actor Pankaj Tripathi has been named the “National Icon” of the election commission of India. The award-winning actor was made a “national icon” on the basis of his association with ECI in creating awareness among voters. The announcement was made by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

Nobel Prize 2022 in Literature

The French author Annie Ernaux has been awarded the Noble Prize 2022 in Literature. She has been awarded for the courage and clinical acuity through which she uncovers the roots, estrangements, and collective restraints of personal memory. Annie was born on September 1, 1940. Being a French writer and professor of literature, her work, mostly autobiographical, is linked closely with sociology.

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel wins UN Refugee Agency Award

The former German chancellor Angela Merkel will receive the 2022 UNHCR Nansen Refugee Award. Merkel will be awarded the UN refugee agency prize for ‘political courage” and decisive action taken during her tenure to safeguard people forced to flee. Merkel has been honoured for her determination to protect asylum seekers and to stand for human rights.

Nobel Prize 2022 in Chemistry

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to honour Carolyn R. Bertozzi, Morten Meldal, and K. Barry Sharpless with the Nobel Prize 2022 in Chemistry. The award will be given for the development of click chemistry and bioorthogonal chemistry. The Nobel Prize in Chemistry is about simplifying difficult processes.

India’s first micro-category drone certification from DGCA

India’s first micro category drone type certification was received by Asteria Aerospace Limited for its primitive designed A200 drone from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation(DGCA). The drone was discovered to be completely compliant with the Certification Scheme for Unmanned Aircraft Systems notified in January 2022.

Nobel Prize 2022 in Peace

The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize to human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski from Belarus, the Russian human rights organization Memorial and the Ukrainian human rights organization Center for Civil Liberties. The Nobel peace prize laureates represent civil society in their domicile countries.

Supervisory Monitoring System

Shaktikanta Das, the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India launched a new “SupTech” initiative Daksh. The central bank’s advanced monitoring system is expected to make the supervisory processes more efficient. The application would enable seamless communication, inspection planning, and execution.

Presiding Officer of UAPA Tribunal

The central government has appointed Justice Dinesh Kumar as the presiding officer of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, (UAPA) tribunal. He is the justice of the Delhi High Court and has been appointed as the presiding officer in the matter of Popular Front of India and its associates. Sharma has been appointed to look after the ban on PFI and its associates for five years.