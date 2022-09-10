Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 5 September to 10 September 2022

Tripura Government has setup India’s 1st Bio-Village at Daspara village of the state. The Daspara Bio-Village has been developed as a hamlet consisting of 64 families solely dependent on agriculture and fishery. The village has been transformed with all the residents following nature-based lifestyle and livelihood.

Union Home Minister Amit Shan unveiled the Mascot and Anthem for the 36th National Games in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Saavaj is a Gujarati Word that is used to refer to a Lion or a Lion Cub. Saavaj has been aptly chosen as the mascot for the 36th National Games which are to be hosted in Gujarat.

Central Government has decided to rename the historic Rajpath and Central Vista lawns as Kartavya Path ahead of its opening after redevelopment as part of Central Vista Avenue. After being under redevelopment for nearly 20 months, Central Vista Avenue is all set to be opened on 8th Sept 2022. The avenue is part of the larger Central Vista Project, which also includes a new Parliament building.

Liz Truss was elected as the new Prime Minister of Britain after defeating Rishi Sunak. Truss succeeds ousted Boris Johnson and will take over as the 3rd female PM of the UK. The victory for Liz Truss came after a tough race to the PM’s seat amid a leadership crisis in the Conservative Party.

Bharat Biotech has received emergency use authorization for India’s 1st needle-free intranasal COVID-19 vaccine. DCGI granting approval for the first intranasal vaccine comes as a major milestone in India’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Queen Elizabeth II, World’s Oldest Monarch and the Longest Reigning Monarch of Britain passed away today - 8th Sept 2022 at the age of 96. The news about her passing away was confirmed by Buckingham Palace through a formal statement which read “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.”

India continued its decline in the UNDP Human Development Index 2021, ranking 132 out of 191 Countries. The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) released a detailed report ranking countries from across the world on factors that measure human development.

Amid ongoing confrontation with China along Ladakh’s Eastern Sector, the Indian Air Force has planned to develop a new airbase in Ladakh. Indian Air Force had approached the National Wildlife Board seeking its approval for setting up a new airbase. The proposal for setting up a new IAF Airbase in the Ladakh region was first moved in December 2022 following clashes with Chinese PLA soldiers at Galwan.

India’s Olympic Champion continued his golden run by adding another feather to his cap on Thursday. Neeraj won the prestigious Diamond League Finals in Zurich by securing Gold Medal with a throw of 88.44 metres. He finished ahead of Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch and Germany's Julian Webber to script history.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have jointly unveiled the Maitree Super Thermal Power Project. The Maitree Super Thermal Power Project is a 1320MW supercritical coal-fired thermal power plant that has been set up at Rampal, Khulna.