Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 7 June to 12 June 2021

A new variant of COVID-19 found in India

A new variant of Coronavirus B.1.1.28.2 has been found in India. It has been detected by the National Institute of Virology, Pune through genome sequencing. The latest variant was isolated from the nasal and throat swabs from travelers coming from Brazil and South Africa.

Income Tax Department launches new e-filing portal

The Income Tax Department has launched a new e-filing portal to provide a modern, smooth, and more convenient experience to the taxpayers of India. The portal has been integrated with quick refunds and immediate processing of IT returns.

Russia pulls out of Open Skies Treaty

Russia has signed a law that formalized the country’s exit from the Open Skies Treaty. The decision was announced after the US informed that it will not be rejoining the treaty. Russia had called the move by the US Government a political mistake.

Sunil Chhetri becomes 2nd highest active international goalscorer

Sunil Chhetri, the Captain of the Indian Football Team, has become the second-highest active international goal scorer. Chhetri achieved the milestone after he successfully overtook the star footballer Lionel Messi in the preliminary round match of the AFC Asian Cup and FIFA World Cup.

Anup Chandra Pandey becomes Election Commissioner

Anup Chandra Pandey, the former bureaucrat of UP-cadre, has been appointed as the Election Commissioner. Pandey will join the poll panel as one of the two Election Commissioners. The position was vacant since April 2021, after Sunil Chandra was appointed as Chief Election Commissioner.

Prices of COVAXIN, Covishield and Sputnik V

The fixed prices of Covishield, COVAXIN, and Sputnik V have been announced by the Center. The announced prices will be charged by the private hospitals across the country. Covishield and COVAXIN have been fixed at Rs. 780 and Rs. 1,410, while Sputnik will be available at Rs. 1,145 per dose.

COVID-19 management guidelines released for children

The Health Ministry released the guidelines for the COVID-19 management in children. Under the latest guidelines, the Directorate General of Health Services has particularly asked to avoid the use of Steroids and Remdesivir for treating COVID in children.

Antonia Guterres voted as UN Secretary-General for the second term

The Secretary-General of the UN Antonia Guterres has been voted for the second term of five years by the UN Security Council. Guterres has been serving as the Secretary-General since 2017 and his main agenda has been conflict resolution.

Assam gets its 7th National Park

Dehing-Patkai has been declared as the seventh National Park of Assam. The state has now the second-highest National Parks in the country after the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Madhya Pradesh. Raimona National Park was earlier declared as the sixth National Park of Assam.

Google to build world’s longest undersea cable

To connect Latin America and the US, Google will be building an undersea cable which will also be the world’s longest cable. It will further help in improving the access to different Google services in the South American Countries.