Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 20 December to 25 December 2021

Kidambi Srikanth becomes first Indian male shuttler to win Silver at BWF World Championship

Kidambi Srikanth has become the first Indian male shuttler to win silver in the men's singles event at the BWF World Championships 2021. Srikanth had also created history earlier on December 18th by becoming the first shuttler from India to enter the men's singles final of the BWF World Championships.

KL Rahul announced as new Vice-Captain of India- South Africa test series

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named KL Rahul as the vice-captain for India's upcoming 3-match Test series against South Africa. As per an official release, KL Rahul has replaced Rohit Sharma as vice-captain who was ruled out of the Test series owing to a hamstring injury.

Election Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021, passed in Parliament

Parliament passed the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 after it was given a go-ahead in the Rajya Sabha. The bill which was passed in the Lok Sabha seeks to make amendments to the Representation of the People Act. The bill also allows electoral registration officers to seek the Aadhaar number of those who want to register as voters to establish their entity.

20 YouTube channels and 2 websites banned by the Government

The Government of India has ordered the blocking of 20 YouTube channels as well as 2 websites for spreading anti-India propaganda and fake news content on the internet. The banned channels had posted the divisive content in a coordinated manner on various significant topics such as the Indian Army, Kashmir, CDS General Bipin Rawat, among others.

Resolution to repeal AFSPA adopted by Nagaland

Nagaland Government has unanimously passed a resolution demanding the repeal of AFSPA in the state. The government has declared on many occasions clearly that the state must be free from the AFSPA act. It gives soldiers sweeping powers to arrest without warrants or even shoot to kill in certain situations.

World Economic Forum annual meeting postponed

World Economic Forum 2022 annual meeting will be postponed due to the continued uncertainty over the Omicron outbreak. The meeting was scheduled to take place in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland in January 2022. The meeting of the World Economic Forum is now likely to take place during early summer.

Sony-Zee merger

Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. have announced that they have signed definitive merger agreements. The merger will combine their linear networks, digital assets, production operations, and program libraries. Under the latest agreement, Zee Entertainment will be merged with Sony Pictures to form a new combined company.

CRPF women commandos to protect VIP personalities soon

The women commandos of CRPF who have been trained in VIP security will soon be deployed with Z-Plus personalities. They include Home Minister Amit Shah, senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as well as other high-risk facing personalities for multiple duties.

Karnataka assembly passes anti-conversion bill

The controversial anti-conversion bill has been passed by the Karnataka legislative assembly amid long debates. The latest bill aims to curb illegal religious conversions. The former CM of Karnataka Siddaramaiah said that the anti-conversion bill is anti-Constitution and anti-human being.

Veteran Spinner Harbhajan Singh retires from all forms of cricket

Ace Indian bowler Harbhajan Singh has announced retirement from all forms of cricket. Harbhajan Singh was the first Indian bowler to bowl a hat-trick in Test cricket. Harbhajan Singh also has the fourth-highest number of Test wickets by an off-spinner after India's Ravichandran Ashwin and Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan and Rangana Herath.