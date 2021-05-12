Top 5 Current Affairs: 12 May 2021

First Indian to win Sheikh Zayed Book Award

Dr. Tahera Qutbuddin has become the first Indian to win the prestigious Sheikh Zayed Book Award. The professor who was born in Mumbai has been honoured for her book ‘Arabic Oration: Art and Function’. She is a US citizen who grew up in South Mumbai. Dr Tahera will be awarded later in May 2021 in Abu Dhabi.

PM Modi to not attend the G7 summit in person

The Ministry of External Affairs has announced that Prime Minister Modi will not be attending the G7 summit in the UK in person. The meeting is scheduled to take place in June 2021. The decision has been taken amid the increasing fresh COVID-19 cases in India. PM Modi was invited to the summit by the UK PM.

COVID-19 variant detected in India is now in 44 countries

WHO has informed that the COVID-19 variant- B.1.617 which was first found in India has now been detected in 44 nations around the world. The variant was first found in October 2020. The global health body had classified the variant as the variant of global concern.

Indian economy to grow at 10.1% in 2022

A report by the United Nations has projected that the Indian economy will grow at 10.1% in the year 2022 which will make it the fastest-growing major economy. However, the report has also cautioned that the country’s growth in 2021 was extremely fragile due to the second wave of the pandemic.

US Government to review withdrawal from Open Skies Treaty

The US Government has been reviewing the withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty by the previous administration. The announcement came after the Russian President submitted a proposal for Russia’s exit from the post-cold war treaty. The treaty was signed by 35 nations after the end of the cold war.