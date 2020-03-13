Top 5 Current Affairs: 13 March 2020

No one will be marked doubtful in NPR: Union Minister Amit Shah

Union Minister of Home Affairs, Amit Shah clarified that the government will not raise doubt on anyone during the National Population Register (NPR) updating exercise. No individual will be required to produce documents to prove his or her citizenship. The NPR is a register containing names of Indian residents and is prepared at national, state, districts and local levels.

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI, 2020 to be played without an audience

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced that the India vs South Africa second ODI match will be played without audience or spectators in Lucknow. Even the third ODI match between India and South Africa will be played at the empty stadium at Eden Gardens. The move has been taken amid the spread of COVID-19 virus.

World Bank, Himachal Pradesh signed loan agreement to boost agriculture

The World Bank, Himachal Pradesh Government and the Central Government recently signed USD 80 million loan agreements, aimed at boosting the agricultural productivity and water management in the state. The project will be implemented in 428 Gram Panchayats of Himachal Pradesh’s 10 districts.

Mineral Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020 approved by Parliament

Indian Parliament recently approved Mineral Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020 with an aim to promote the Indian coal and mining sector along with the ease of doing business in this sector. With the increase in coal production, India’s dependence on imports will be reduced. Earlier, the Bill was passed by Rajya Sabha.

Parliament passes Vivad se Vishwas Bill 2020

The Upper House of Indian Parliament, Rajya Sabha passed the Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Bill, 2020 and sent it back to the Lok Sabha on March 13, 2020. The money bill seeks to resolve over 4 lakh direct tax cases pending in Indian courts.