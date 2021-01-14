Top 5 Current Affairs: 14 January 2021

Government to launch Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 3.0 on January 15

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) will on January 15, 2021 launch the third phase of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana in a total of 600 districts of India. This new phase of scheme will be focus on new-age India and will provide stimulus to COVID-related skills.

Women to be inducted as pilots in Army Aviation Corps

Women will be appointed as pilots in the Army Aviation Corps from the year 2022 onwards. The women pilots will also be a part of operations at the borders. The information was shared by Chief General of Indian Army, Manoj Mukund Naravane on January 12, 2021. So far, women have only been performing the ground duties in the Army Aviation Corps.

Union Budget 2021-22 to be paperless for first time ever since Independence

In a historic first, the Union Budget 2021-22 will be paperless since Independence amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Generally, the Budget is printed every year by around 100 employees who stay together for about 15 days till the Budget is presented formally. However this year, the hard copies will not be printed considering the Covid-19 pandemic and rather the soft copies will be shared.

Cabinet Committee on Security approves defence deal to procure 83 LCA Tejas fighters

The Cabinet Committee on Security on January 13, 2021 granted its approval to the defence deal worth Rs 48,000 crores to buy 83 LCA Tejas fighters for the IAF, Indian Air Force. The deal includes the procurement of 73 LCA Tejas Mk-1A fighter aircraft and a total of 10 LCA Tejas Mk-1 Trainer aircraft.

PM Modi to launch COVID-19 vaccination drive on 16th January

PM Narendra Modi will be launching the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country on January 16, 2021 and is likely to virtually interact with some health care workers who will receive the vaccine shots on the first day of the drive.