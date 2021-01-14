Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 3.0 to be launched on January 15 

The third phase of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana will be launched on January 15, 2021 in 600 districts across all states of India.

The third phase will be spearheaded by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE). It will focus on new-age India and COVID-related skills.

Based on the learnings gained from the first and second phase of the mission, the Ministry has improved the newer version of the scheme to match the current policy doctrine and energize the skilling ecosystem affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Objective Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana's third phase (PMKVY 3.0) will focus on training eight lakh candidates during the scheme period of 2020-2021 with an outlay of Rs. 948.90 crore.

Key Highlights

• Around 729 Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendras (PMKKs), empaneled non-PMKK training centers and over 200 ITIs under Skill India Mission will be rolling out training under PMKVY 3.0 to build a robust pool of skilled professionals.

• The mission will train eight lakh candidates in localised, demand-driven skills, over a period of one year with an investment of about ₹950 crore.

• The third phase of the mission will be rolled out in all states and Union territories simultaneously except five, where either election-related rules or covid-19 lockdown rules are in place.

• The scheme will be rolled out in five states including West Bengal later.

• The district administrations will play a major role in deciding training demand, job matching and quality monitoring.

Background

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched Skill India Mission on July 15, 2015. The mission gained momentum through the launch of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), its flagship scheme.

The third phase of the scheme will be launched by Union Skill Development Minister Mahendranath Pandey, in the presence of the Minister of State, Raj Kumar Singh.