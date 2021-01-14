Women to be appointed as pilots in Army Aviation Corps

The Chief General of the Indian Army, Manoj Mukund Naravane informed on January 12, 2021, that women will be inducted as pilots in the Army Aviation Corps from 2022. Till now, women have only been part of ground duties in the Army Aviation Corps.

The Army Chief also mentioned that the proposal has been cleared and women pilots will be flying helicopters to forward locations. They will also be a part of operations at the borders.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has 10 women fighter pilots while in the Indian Navy women pilots have been flying the Dornier aircraft and area also observers on P81 surveillance aircraft and board helicopters. Other than the 10 women fighter pilots, IAF also has 111 women pilots who fly choppers and transport planes.

Proposal to recruit women for Army Aviation:

General Naravane informed that in December 2020, he had initiated a proposal that women officers can be recruited for the Army Aviation. The next course which will be starting in July 2021, will induct women for training purposes in the flying branch of the Indian Army. After one year of training, they will be able to join in the operational duties.

Why Aviation Corps is significant for the Indian Army?

• The Corps in Army takes part in the action of evacuating injured troops during the operations or health emergencies in areas at high altitude.

• The choppers of the Army Aviation Corps are also generally used for observation, reconnaissance, essential road drops, casualty evacuation, and combat search and rescue.

• The helicopters have also participated in the Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief- HADR operations all over the country.

• They have also played a significant role in operations such as Kargil and has also been at the forefront in carrying out various tasks during the ongoing military stand-off between India and China in Ladakh.

About Army Aviation Corps:

It is a component of the Indian Army and was formed on November 1, 1986. The Army Aviation Corps is headed by the Director-General at the army headquarters. The pilots for the aviation corps are drawn from other combat arms which also includes artillery officers. The Aviation Corps comprises of helicopters that fly in the peace and conflict zones.