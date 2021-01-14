Prime Minister Modi to launch country wide COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16

The Union Health Ministry informed on January 14, 2021, that PM Modi will launch the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16. Prime Minister is also likely to interact with some of the health workers virtually from across the country, who will be receiving the shots on the first day.

On the occasion, he is also likely to launch the Co-WIN- COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network app. It is a digital platform that has been created for the real-time monitoring of vaccine distribution and delivery.

The countrywide massive COVID-19 vaccination drive will start from January 16. This will also be the world’s largest immunization exercise under which government plans on vaccinating at least 3 crore people in the next few months.

Key Highlights:

• As per the officials, a limited number of sites out of the 2,934 inoculation centres have been shortlisted by the authorities where the beneficiaries will be interacting with PM Modi.

• The authorities from the selected centres have been asked to make provisions for the IT infrastructure in order to provide a two- way interactive communication facility.

• As per the officials at AIIMS hospital and Safdarjung Hospitals of New Delhi, which are also among the shortlisted facilities, the health centres are ready for two-way communication.

Vaccination on the first day:

On the first day of the countrywide COVID-19 vaccination drive, around 3 lakh health care workers will get the vaccine shots at 2,934 sites and each vaccination session will be catering to a maximum of 100 beneficiaries.

Healthcare workers, those who are registered on CO-win for vaccination, on the launch will include not only nurses, doctors but also safai karamcharis, ambulance drivers, nursing orderlies, and will be from a mixed age group, which includes above 50 years.

Background:

Earlier in January 2021, India had issued the emergency use authorisation to two COVID-19 vaccines- Covishield and COVAXIN. Later, the government had announced that the largest vaccination drive will begin on January 16 under which health care workers will be vaccinated on priority.