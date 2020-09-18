Top 5 Current Affairs: 18 September 2020

PM Modi inaugurates Kosi Rail Mahasetu and 12 other rail infrastructures in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 18, 2020, inaugurated the historic Kosi Rail Mahasetu through video conference. The government of India had sanctioned the mega bridge line project in Bihar in 2003-2004. Apart from Kosi river Megasetu, Prime Minister also inaugurated 12 rail projects that are related to the passenger facilities for the benefit of Bihar. In his virtual address during the launch, PM Narendra Modi talked about various issues such as the latest agricultural bill and the development in Bihar under Nitish Kumar’s government.

Google removes the Paytm app from the play store

Paytm app has been removed from the Google Play Store for allegedly violating its policies on gambling. Android users will no longer be able to download the app. Paytm confirmed the news through a tweet and assured that it will be back very soon and also added that all the money is completely safe and users can easily enjoy their Paytm app as normal. While Paytm has been taken down, other apps such as Paytm money, Paytm mall, Paytm for Business are still available for the download.

Lok Sabha passes two farm reform bills amid the opposition protests

The Lok Sabha passed two farm bills on September 17, 2020, amid the protests from the opposition parties and a section of the farm organisations. The two bills included the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, and Framers Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020. On September 15, 2020, Lok Sabha had also passed a bill amending the Essential Commodities Act.

Railways to charge user fee at the busy stations

The Indian Railway Board has informed that soon they will be charging a token user fee from the passengers who will be taking trains from the busy stations. This step will lead to a marginal increase in the total fare of the tickets. It was also informed that the fee which will be collected for the redevelopment and modernization of railway station infrastructure will be included in the ticket. The board announced this as an important step as the Railways has been focusing on providing world-class facilities to the passengers.

India’s first exclusive private jet terminal inaugurated at International airport in Delhi

The Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on September 17, 2020, inaugurated India’s first exclusive private jet terminal at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. The terminal will handle the flight operations of the private jets. The new terminal also has the capacity to handle over 50 passengers every hour. The private jet terminal will enable the smooth movement of the chartered aircraft and the business jets.