Top 5 Current Affairs: 2 June 2020

Cyclone Nisarga heads towards coast in Maharashtra, Gujarat

As per the information shared by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), a deep depression is likely to intensify into cyclonic formation in next 12 hours in the east-central Arabian sea. The Tropical cyclone ‘Nisarga’ is heading towards the coast in Gujarat and Maharashtra. It is expected to hit the coast of Mumbai on June 3.

India's rating downgraded to Baa3 by Moody's Credit Agency

Moody's credit agency has downgrade rating of India to Baa3 from Baa2 earlier with a negative outlook. India faces an extended period of slower growth due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis that has adversely impacted the Indian economy. It would be challenging for the policy makers in India to implement policies to mitigate the financial risk.

Kisan Credit Cards campaign for 1.5 crore dairy farmers launched

The Kisan Credit Cards campaign has been launched by the government to benefit the dairy farmers. Under the campaign, the government will provide Kisan Credit Cards to 1.5 crore dairy farmers working with Milk Unions and Milk producing Companies in next two months by July 31, 2020. In this regard, the relevant circulars & KCC application format have been distributed to unions and federations.

PM SVANIDHI Scheme launched to help street vendors with affordable loans

PM SVANIDHI scheme has been launched by the Central Government to improve livelihood conditions of the street vendors. The Pradhan Mantri Street Vendor’s Atmanirbhar Nidhi (SVANIDHI) scheme is a micro-credit facility that offers affordable loans to street vendors. The scheme is expected to benefit over 50 lakh vendors.

Delhi Corona App launched to track ventilators & hospital beds

The Delhi Corona App was launched by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal recently to keep a track on ventilators & hospital beds. The app will provide information on the availability of beds and ventilators in the national capital.