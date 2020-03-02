Top 5 Current Affairs: 2 March 2020

Coronavirus in Delhi: First COVID-19 virus case confirmed

The Union Ministry of Health on March 2, 2020 confirmed the first case of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Delhi. India recently reported two new positive cases of Coronavirus- one in Delhi and the other in Telangana. As per the Ministry’s press release, both the patients are stable as of now and are being monitored closely.

Former Indian hockey player Balbir Singh Kullar dies

Olympic Bronze medalist and former Indian hockey player, Balbir Singh Kullar died on February 28, 2020 at the age of 77 following a cardiac arrest. Singh was a part of the Indian Hockey team which won the Bronze medal at the Mexico Olympics in 1968. Singh joined the Punjab Armed Police in the year 1962 and became an IPSC officer in 1987.

Zero Discrimination Day 2020 observed globally

The Zero Discrimination Day 2020 was observed across the world on March 1, 2020 to spread awareness about the discrimination faced by women and their rights. The Day was observed on the theme ‘Zero Discrimination against Women and Girls’. The first Zero Discrimination Day was observed in the year 2014 following the launch of Zero Discrimination Campaign by the UNAIDS.

DRDO launches new explosive detection device RaIDer-X

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) recently launched RaIDer-X, the explosive detection device. The device was launched in collaboration with the IISC Bangalore. The RaIDer-X can detect explosives in their pure form as well as in the form of contaminated objects.

Om Birla launches Suposhit Maa Abhiyan to create malnutrition-free India

Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla recently launched the ‘Suposhit Maa Abhiyan’ to create malnutrition-free India. The campaign was launched from Kota, Rajasthan to support pregnant women and adolescent girls in India. The campaign will cover entire India.