Coronavirus in Delhi: First COVID-19 virus case confirmed in national capital, Know symptoms

Coronavirus in Delhi: First positive case of Coronavirus or COVID-19 was reported in New Delhi on March 2, 2020. The Ministry of Health issued a press release confirming the same.

Overall, two cases of the deadly coronavirus have been reported in India- one in the national capital and the second in Telangana.

The statement from the Ministry of Health read that one positive case of coronavirus has been detected in Delhi and one has been detected in Telangana.

Coronavirus in India: Latest Updates

• The patient, who was tested positive of coronavirus in Delhi, reportedly has travel history from Italy. The second confirmed coronavirus case has travel history from Dubai.

• Both patients are being monitored closely and reported to be stable.

• Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said in a press statement that over 12,431 people have been screened at both major and minor airports and 23 people are currently being tested for the deadly virus.

• The Health Minister has requested people not to panic and visit a nearby doctor or call the government's helpline number if they spot any of the symptoms.

• The Minister has also requested Indians to avoid all non-essential travel to China, Italy, Iran, Singapore and Korea.

Coronavirus India helpline number: +91-11-23978046

Coronavirus India helpline email: ncov2019@gmail.com

Coronavirus Symptoms

The most common symptoms of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 include:

• Fever

• Dry cough, Sore throat

• Tiredness, aches and pain

• Cold, runny nose, nasal congestion

• Diarrhea

• Respiratory issues

Important Note: The coronavirus symptoms are generally mild to begin with. Some people may be infected but may not feel unwell. Most people can recover from the disease without needing much serious treatment. People who are already battling a medical condition are more vulnerable to getting infected from the deadly coronavirus.

Coronavirus Precautions: How to protect yourself from COVID-19?

Following are some basic protective measures that WHO has issued for the public to protect themselves and others from novel coronavirus:



1. Wash hands frequently: Clean your hands regularly with either soap and water or hand sanitizer. Regular and thorough cleaning of hands will kill the virus that may be on them.

2. Do not touch eyes, mouth or nose: Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth, especially when you are outside as hands come in contact with many surfaces and can pick up the virus. Once hands are contaminated, they can transfer the virus to your eyes, nose or mouth, from where it can enter your body and infect you.

3. Maintain 3 feet distance from others: Ensure that you maintain at least 3 feet or 1 metre distance from those who are coughing or sneezing, as the moist particles that come out from their nose or mouth at that time may contain the virus if the person is infected and can infect you as well.

4. Cover your mouth and nose/ wear a mask: Make sure that you cover your nose or mouth with either a tissue, handkerchief or bent elbow when you sneeze or cough. Throw the tissue immediately into the dustbin after using. This way you will protect yourself and those around you. You can also wear a mask to avoid inhaling any droplet infected with the virus.

5. Seek medical care for fever, cough: If you have difficulty in breathing or have fever or cough, seek medical help immediately. Avoid travelling, especially in public transport if you are feeling unwell. You can call your national or local health authorities to be directed to the right medical facility. It will help protect you and prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other viruses.

Coronavirus in Delhi: Important Facts

1. Coronavirus is not known to survive for long on surfaces or objects.

2. Spraying alcohol on your body will not kill the virus that has already entered your body.

3. Currently, there is no evidence of the deadly virus spreading to pets such as cats or dogs.

4. Vaccines used to cure pneumonia do not provide protection against COVID-19.

5. No evidence that regular rinsing of nose with saline water will protect people from getting infected.

6. People of all ages can get infected by the deadly COVID-19 virus. However, older people or people with pre-existing medical illness such as diabetes, asthma or heat disease are known to be more vulnerable to catching the virus.

Background

The latest two cases of COVID-19 take India's total tally of confirmed coronavirus cases to five. Previously, three patients were tested positive of the novel coronavirus in Kerala. The first one was detected in Thrissur, second in Alappuzha and the third in Kasargod. All the three people had reportedly traveled together from Wuhan. They were kept in isolation wards in different hospitals and given special medical care. They all tested negative when their samples were tested for the second time.