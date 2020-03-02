RaIDer-X: DRDO unveils new explosive detection device

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and IISC Bangalore recently unveiled a new explosive detection device. A new explosive detection device – RaIDer-X was recently showcased during the National Workshop on Explosive Detection (NWED-2020 on March 01, 2020.

According to the reports, RaIDer-X can detect an explosive from a specific stand-off distance. It can also expand its capability to detect various explosives at a time in a pure form as well as with contaminated objects.

Features of RaIDer-X

• DRDO’s new explosive detection device RaIDer-X can detect explosives from a specific range and inform the operator.

• It can also detect bulk explosives located in a hidden place.

• The device has been developed by DRDO and IISc’s High Energy Materials Research Laboratory.

• DRDO believes that it is really important to detect explosives to save the country and mankind.

Benefits of RaIDer-X

It is a portable device that can be taken to any place along with the military contingent. This device will also help security agencies to work efficiently and safely. DRDO said that RaIDer-X will help Indian Security Agencies to save people from anti-social elements. RaiDer-X will also enhance the Indian Army’s power in the field to work more efficiently.

About DRDO

DRDO is the R&D wing of the Ministry of Defence, Government of India. It equips the Indian armed forces with modern technology to achieve self-sufficiency in state-of-the-art defence technologies and defence systems.

DRDO has produced several ultra-modern types of equipment for Indian defence forces including the light combat aircraft, Tejas; Multi Barrel Rocket Launcher, Pinaka; Air defense system, Akash; A wide range of radar and electronic warfare systems among many others. It was established in 1958.