Top 5 Current Affairs: 2 November 2020

India slams Pakistan’s status on Gilgit-Baltistan

By releasing an official statement on November 1, 2020, India slammed Pakistan’s attempt to convert Gilgit-Baltistan as the fifth province of the country. India released the statement hours after the government of Pakistan accorded the provisional provincial status to Gilgit-Baltistan. In a statement, India firmly rejected the attempt made Imran Khan-led Pakistani government to bring any form of material changes to a part of the Indian Territory, under its forcible and illegal occupation.

Sale of firecrackers ban in Rajasthan

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot informed on November 1 that the sale of firecrackers has been banned in the state. The restriction has been announced to protect the COVID-19 infected patients as well as the public from the ill effects of the firecrackers. The decision was taken during the review meeting of the COVID-19 situation in the state. The government has also issued directions of strict action against the polluting vehicles which will be running without fitness.

Jio is the title sponsor of Women’s T-20 Challenge

BCCI on November 1, 2020, announced that Jio will be the title sponsor of the Women’s T-20 Challenge. The match will be played in Sharjah from November 4 to November 9. The match was confirmed earlier in August 2020 by the BCCI President, Saurav Ganguly as there were doubts regarding its cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Velocity, Trailblazers, and Supernova will be the three teams playing to decide the finalists on November 9, 2020.

Second Phase of Bihar general elections to be held on November 3

The second phase of voting in the Bihar General Election 2020 will be on November 3, 2020. The voting will begin at 7 am and will end at 6 pm, except in the Naxal-affected areas. Under the second phase, 94 constituencies of Bihar will go to polls and all the arrangements have been put in place. The second phase of voting will see over 2.86 crore electorates deciding the future governance of the state.

GST revenue collection hits 8- month high in October 2020

The Finance Ministry has informed that around Rs. 1,05,155 crore worth of GST revenue has been collected in October 2020 which is an 8- month high figure. As per the ministry, the GST growth in October shows positive growth and shows that the Indian economy is on its road to recovery after the imposition of COVID-19 lockdown. Earlier, the GST collection had fallen in the current fiscal year after the lockdown was announced which resulted in a severe blow to the country’s economy.