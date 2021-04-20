Top 5 Current Affairs: 20 April 2021

Government opens COVID-19 vaccine for all

The Central Government on April 19, 2021, announced that from May 1, COVID-19 vaccination will be open for all above the age of 18 years. The announcement was made under the Government’s liberalized and accelerated phase 3 strategy of vaccination.

Mega Food Park in India by Italy

The first-ever food processing unit and mega food park have been launched by Italy in India. The project between the two countries will be an initiative in the food processing field. It aims at promoting the industrial and agricultural growth of India and Italy.

Mirabi Chanu from India creates a national record

Mirabi Chanu, the weightlifter from India, has created a new world record after she lifted 119 kg at the Weightlifting Championship. She also created a new national record as she lifted a total of 205 kg, 119 kg clean and jerk + 86 kg snatch. It also won her the bronze medal.

First Oxygen Express leaves for Vishakhapatnam

The first-ever oxygen express has departed from Mumbai for Vishakhapatnam. It will ferry the liquid oxygen plant for Maharashtra from a steel plant in Andhra Pradesh. The step has been taken as India faces a severe Coronavirus situation. The train is carrying 7 empty tankers.

Oxygen delivery system developed by DRDO

As India faces an acute Oxygen crisis in hospitals, DRDO has successfully developed a supplemental oxygen delivery system. It will help in delivering the supplemental oxygen on the basis of SpO2 levels. It will prevent a patient from going into a state of Hypoxia.