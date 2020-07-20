Top 5 Current Affairs: 20 July 2020

E-campaign on Voluntary Compliance of ITR launched for FY 2018-19

The e-campaign on Voluntary Compliance of Income Tax has been launched by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) for the year 2018-19. The 11 day campaign will run during 20 July - 31 July 2020. The campaign will help assess the taxpayers who have not filed the Income Tax Returns or those who are facing discrepancies in filling the ITRs.

Government grants NABL accreditation to CIPET for PPE kit testing & certification

The Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology’s (CIPET) has been granted with the NABL accreditation for testing and certifying Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kit. CIPET, a unit based in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha, can now start testing the PPE Kits that include overall cover, face masks & shields, goggles and medical masks.

Dom Sibley violates ‘saliva ban’ rule of ICC

Cricketer Dom Sibley of England has violated the ‘saliva ban’ rule of International Cricket Council (ICC). With this, Sibley becomes the first cricketer to violate the rule while playing England’s second test series against the West Indies at OId Trafford, Manchester. Sibley accidentally used the saliva on the ball while playing the match and informed about it to the umpires.

Plasma Donation Campaign launched at AIIMS Delhi

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has launched Plasma Donation Campaign at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). The campaign was launched jointly in association with the Delhi Police. While launching the campaign, the Minister stated the importance of donation of plasma for treatment of Coronavirus.

UAE becomes first Arab nation to launch space mission to explore Mars

United Arab Emirates (UAE) has launched a space mission named 'Hope' to explore the red planet Mars. With this, UAE has become the first Arab Nation to launch space probe to Mars. The Hope Spacecraft aims to study the atmosphere of Red Planet.