Harsh Vardhan launches ‘Plasma Donation Campaign’ at AIIMS

The Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on July 19 launched the ‘Plasma Donation Campaign’. It has been launched in association with Delhi Police at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.

During the launch of the initiative, the Union Health Minister highlighted the role of Corona warriors and mentioned the importance of giving plasma donation a much bigger platform.

Director of AIIMS, Randeep Guleria who was also present during the event asserted that if the plasma is donated, it can be used for the treatment to save COVID-19 patients. He also appealed to other COVID-19 recovered patients to step forward and donate plasma.

Delhi: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan launches 'Plasma Donation Campaign' in association with Delhi Police at All India Institute of Medical Sciences. pic.twitter.com/P8wdwkFIwB — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2020

Delhi Police contribution to Plasma Donation:

While speaking about the initiative, the health minister informed that in Delhi, 2,532 police coronavirus warriors have been affected and some even lost their lives.

The Union Minister added that in order to contribute to the treatment of COVID-19, a large number of Delhi police personnel have stepped forward and have donated their plasma at AIIMS. They are not just Coronavirus warriors but they are Plasma warriors as well.

He also hoped that recovered patients will be inspired and will donate their plasma. Any recovered patient can donate plasma twice in a month.

As per the Delhi Official, the Delhi Police has been a part of the government’s efforts against COVID-19 and several policemen have been affected but they recovered as well. As the recovery rate in Delhi Police is 84%, many policemen have also come forward to donate plasma.

The official added that the Delhi Police has tied up with AIIMS to provide Plasma to needy patients. The donation camp will encourage the public to donate and as a team, it has been observed that policemen are healthy and motivated.

Plasma Therapy for COVID-19 patients:

Plasma from the recovered Coronavirus patients contains antibodies to the novel SARS-CoV-2 virus. It provides immunity to the patients of COVID-19 and considering its potential benefit, the therapy has been provided to the patients who have not been responding to the conventional treatment.

As per the press release by the government, the plasma blood bank will assess the eligibility for the blood donation of the donors and check the level of antibody level in their blood before they can make the donation. The blood of the COVID-19 survivor has a high concentration such as antibodies and when given to an infected patient, the antibodies circulate in the blood, reach the tissues, and neutralize the virus.

COVID-19 Treatment:

While talking about the treatment of Coronavirus, Health Minister informed that the invention of vaccines and medicines against COVID-19 is underway and the plasma donation has been used for serious patients.

He also added that the two candidates for indigenous vaccines have started the human trial but time for the scientific process cannot be predicted.