Top 5 Current Affairs: 20 October 2020

PM Modi's address: 5500 out of every 10 Lakh people infected in India

PM Modi addressed the people of India on October 20, 2020. In his address, the Prime Minister has cautioned Indians that though the lockdown has ended, the COVID-19 pandemic still persists. In India, out of every 10 lakh people, 5500 are infected with the novel Coronavirus The fatality rate is 83 out of every 10 Lakh in India.

Heeng cultivation starts in India for first time ever

India has started the Heeng cultivation for the first time ever with an aim to become self-reliant in production of spices. CSIR-IHBT Director Dr. Sanjay Kumar did the first ever plantation of Heeng (Ferula Asafoetida) in cold and dry region of Lahaul and Spiti valley, Himachal Pradesh.

Centre increases Election Campaign expenditure limit by 10%

The central government has increased the election campaign expenditure by 10% for the upcoming elections. In this regard, the Union Ministry of Law and Justice has released a notification conveying amendment to the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961. The amended rules will be in effect until any further notification. The move comes prior to the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020.

Pakistan lifts TikTok ban after makers assure content moderation

Pakistan has officially lifted the TikTok ban after the app makers assured the authorities to moderate the content by blocking the account involved in spread of obscenity. Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has tweeted in this regard with the official press release to restore the TikTok services in the country.

Malabar Naval Exercise: Australia to join India, US & Japan in Indo-pacific region

Australia will be joining India, US & Japan in Indo-pacific region for the Malabar Naval Exercise. The information was shared by Linda Reynolds, the Defence Minister of Australia. The move is expected to strengthen the relations between these four nations.