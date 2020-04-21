Top 5 Current Affairs: 21 April 2020

COVID-19 Hotspots in Telangana: Get Full List Here

Get here the complete list of COVID-19 hotspots in Telangana. The Government has so far identified 12 containment zones in the state, which has reported over 873 cases of Coronavirus with 23 deaths and 190 recoveries. Hyderabad has reported the maximum number of Coronavirus cases in the state as per the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

Indian-American Sudarsanam Babu appointed to US National Science Board

Indian-American Sudarsanam Babu has been appointed to the United States' National Science Board. His appointment was made by US President Donald Trump as announced by the White House on April 20, 2020. Sudarsanam will serve as a member of National Science Board for a term of 6 years. He is the third Indo-American on the board.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gravely ill: US Reports

The US monitoring intelligence has recently reported that the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is in grave danger post his surgery. On the other hand, the South Korean officials have denied such reports, saying that there are no signs regarding this from the North. The last appearance of Kim Jong Un was made during his state media address on April 11.

US crude oil prices fall below $0 mark

In a historic first, the US crude oil prices crashed below $0 mark on April 20, 2020 amid COVID-19 crisis. The price of best quality of crude oil West Texas Intermediate (WTI) turned negative to - USD 40.32 a barrel. This is the worst ever slash in crude oil prices in the history of mankind. The last such fall in oil prices was reported right after the World War II.

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch passes away

The Director of classic cartoon series Tom and Jerry and Popeye,, Gene Deitch passed away at the age of 95. Deitch was an Oscar-winning illustrator, film director, producer and animator. He won the Oscars in 1960 for his film 'Munro'.