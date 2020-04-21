Coronavirus Hotspots Telangana: Full List of COVID-19 containment zones including Hyderabad

Telangana has reported a total of 873 cases of novel Coronavirus as on April 21, 2020 with a total of 23 deaths and 190 recoveries, as per the data of the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. The majority of these cases in Telangana are linked to the Delhi's Tablighi Jamaat event that took place in March 2020. Telangana is one among the 25 states that have been marked by the Government as COVID-19 hotspots in India.

In order to the contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the state, CM K. Chandrashekhar Rao-led Telangana Government has identified various Coronavirus Hotspots and containment zones. The highest number of cases have been reported from Hyderabad in the states and total 12 districts have been identified as hotspots so far.

What are Coronavirus Hotspots or Red Zones?

Areas that have reported the maximum Coronavirus positive cases are named as Coronavirus Hotspots or Red Zones or Containment zones.

Let's now have a look at the complete list of Coronavirus hotspots in the state:

Coronavirus Hotspots in Telangana: 12 Districts Identified as Red Zones

Districts COVID-19 Hotspots Hyderabad Chadannagar Yousufguda Mayurinagar Qutubullahpur-Gajularamaram Kukatpally Moosapet Alwal Chandrayanggutta Malakpet-Santoshnagar Red Hills Sheikpet Ramhopalpet Secunderabad Lalapet Moula Ali Seethaphalmandi Habsiguda Kakateeynagar Adilabad Neradigonda (5 Villages) Utnoor Mandal (3 Villages) Adilabad municipality (19 Wards) Nizamabad Nandipet Makloor Autonagar Bheemgal Bodhan Khilla Road Habeeb Nagar Hymadpura Mallepally Kamareddy Madina Colony Teachers's Colony Arafat Colony & nearby Khammam Oedda Thanda Khammam Town Nirmal 11 containment zones

Other Districts identified as COVID-19 Hotspots in Telangana

Warangal Urban

Ranga Reddy

Jogulamba Gadwal

Karimnagar

Medhchal Malkagiri

Orange Zones in Telangana

Have a look at the Orange Zones in Telangana which have reported a limited number of COVID-19 positive cases and have not witnessed any increase in cases:

Nagarkurnool, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Siddhipet, Vikarabad, Medak, Sangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Suryapet, Jagitial, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Kamareddy, Jangaon, Rajanna Sircilla, Mulugulu, Bhadradri and Kothagudem

