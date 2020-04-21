Coronavirus Hotspots Telangana: Full List of COVID-19 containment zones including Hyderabad
Coronavirus Hotspots in Telangana: Get complete list of COVID-19 containment zones or Red Zones of Telangana including the areas in Hyderabad.
Telangana has reported a total of 873 cases of novel Coronavirus as on April 21, 2020 with a total of 23 deaths and 190 recoveries, as per the data of the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. The majority of these cases in Telangana are linked to the Delhi's Tablighi Jamaat event that took place in March 2020. Telangana is one among the 25 states that have been marked by the Government as COVID-19 hotspots in India.
In order to the contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the state, CM K. Chandrashekhar Rao-led Telangana Government has identified various Coronavirus Hotspots and containment zones. The highest number of cases have been reported from Hyderabad in the states and total 12 districts have been identified as hotspots so far.
What are Coronavirus Hotspots or Red Zones?
Areas that have reported the maximum Coronavirus positive cases are named as Coronavirus Hotspots or Red Zones or Containment zones.
Let's now have a look at the complete list of Coronavirus hotspots in the state:
Coronavirus Hotspots in Telangana: 12 Districts Identified as Red Zones
|
Districts
|
COVID-19 Hotspots
|
Hyderabad
|
Chadannagar
Yousufguda
Mayurinagar
Qutubullahpur-Gajularamaram
Kukatpally
Moosapet
Alwal
Chandrayanggutta
Malakpet-Santoshnagar
Red Hills
Sheikpet
Ramhopalpet
|
Secunderabad
|
Lalapet
Moula Ali
Seethaphalmandi
Habsiguda
Kakateeynagar
|
Adilabad
|
Neradigonda (5 Villages)
Utnoor Mandal (3 Villages)
Adilabad municipality (19 Wards)
|
Nizamabad
|
Nandipet
Makloor
Autonagar
Bheemgal
Bodhan
Khilla Road
Habeeb Nagar
Hymadpura
Mallepally
|
Kamareddy
|
Madina Colony
Teachers's Colony
Arafat Colony & nearby
|
Khammam
|
Oedda Thanda
Khammam Town
|
Nirmal
|
11 containment zones
Other Districts identified as COVID-19 Hotspots in Telangana
Warangal Urban
Ranga Reddy
Jogulamba Gadwal
Karimnagar
Medhchal Malkagiri
Orange Zones in Telangana
Have a look at the Orange Zones in Telangana which have reported a limited number of COVID-19 positive cases and have not witnessed any increase in cases:
Nagarkurnool, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Siddhipet, Vikarabad, Medak, Sangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Suryapet, Jagitial, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Kamareddy, Jangaon, Rajanna Sircilla, Mulugulu, Bhadradri and Kothagudem
Watch this space for more updates on the spread of Coronavirus in Telangana.