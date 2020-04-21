Study at Home
Coronavirus Hotspots Telangana: Full List of COVID-19 containment zones including Hyderabad

Coronavirus Hotspots in Telangana: Get complete list of COVID-19 containment zones or Red Zones of Telangana including the areas in Hyderabad.

Apr 21, 2020 16:47 IST
Telangana has reported a total of 873 cases of novel Coronavirus as on April 21, 2020 with a total of 23 deaths and 190 recoveries, as per the data of the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. The majority of these cases in Telangana are linked to the Delhi's Tablighi Jamaat event that took place in March 2020. Telangana is one among the 25 states that have been marked by the Government as COVID-19 hotspots in India.

In order to the contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the state, CM K. Chandrashekhar Rao-led Telangana Government has identified various Coronavirus Hotspots and containment zones. The highest number of cases have been reported from Hyderabad in the states and total 12 districts have been identified as hotspots so far.  

What are Coronavirus Hotspots or Red Zones?

Areas that have reported the maximum Coronavirus positive cases are named as Coronavirus Hotspots or Red Zones or Containment zones.

Let's now have a look at the complete list of Coronavirus hotspots in the state:

Coronavirus Hotspots in Telangana: 12 Districts Identified as Red Zones

Districts

COVID-19 Hotspots

Hyderabad

 

Chadannagar

Yousufguda

Mayurinagar

Qutubullahpur-Gajularamaram

Kukatpally

Moosapet

Alwal

Chandrayanggutta

Malakpet-Santoshnagar

Red Hills

Sheikpet

Ramhopalpet

Secunderabad

Lalapet

Moula Ali

Seethaphalmandi

Habsiguda

Kakateeynagar

Adilabad

Neradigonda (5 Villages)

 Utnoor Mandal (3 Villages)

Adilabad municipality (19 Wards)

Nizamabad

Nandipet

Makloor

Autonagar

Bheemgal

Bodhan

Khilla Road

Habeeb Nagar

Hymadpura

Mallepally

Kamareddy

 

Madina Colony

Teachers's Colony

Arafat Colony & nearby

Khammam

 

Oedda Thanda

Khammam Town

Nirmal

11 containment zones

Other Districts identified as COVID-19 Hotspots in Telangana

Warangal Urban

Ranga Reddy

Jogulamba Gadwal

Karimnagar

Medhchal Malkagiri

Orange Zones in Telangana

Have a look at the Orange Zones in Telangana which have reported a limited number of COVID-19 positive cases and have not witnessed any increase in cases:

Nagarkurnool, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Siddhipet, Vikarabad, Medak, Sangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Suryapet, Jagitial, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Kamareddy, Jangaon, Rajanna Sircilla, Mulugulu, Bhadradri and Kothagudem

Watch this space for more updates on the spread of Coronavirus in Telangana.

