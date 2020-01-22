Top 5 Current Affairs: 22 January 2020

SC refuses to order stay on CAA, grants centre four weeks to file reply on pleas

The Supreme Court has given the centre four weeks to respond to the anti-CAA petitions. The apex court might set up a special constitution bench to take up all the pleas in the case. This direction was given by an SC bench comprising CJI SA Bobde and Justices Abdul Nazeer and Sanjiv Khanna.

WEF 2020: Deepika Padukone wins WEF's Crystal Award 2020

Deepika Padukone won the Crystal Award 2020 at the 50th World Economic Forum’s opening session. The popular Bollywood diva won the honour for her leadership in spreading awareness regarding mental health illness. Padukone is the founder of Live Love Laugh, an organization committed to the same cause. Three other artists were also awarded the Crystal Award for their outstanding contributions to the society.

Coronavirus Triggers Fear in India: All You Need to Know

The deadly spread of Coronavirus in China has caused panic in surrounding countries including India and Bangladesh. The Indian government has issued an advisory to people travelling to and from China. Proper checking is being undertaken for those coming from China. The deadly virus was first detected in Wuhan, China.

World Economic Forum 2020: US joins One Trillion Trees initiative, Greta Thunberg says emissions have to stop

US President Donald Trump affirmed during the first day of the 50th World Economic Forum that the United States harbours the cleanest air and drinking water on Earth. He also announced that the US will be joining the One Billion Trees initiative and continue to work towards restoring and growing forests and trees.

Greece elects Katerina Sakellaropoulou as first female President

Katerina Sakellaropoulou has been elected as the first woman President of Greece. She received majority votes cutting across party lines. She will succeed Prokopis Pavlopoulos and will be the first President who does not belong to any party. She has also Greece’s traditional norm of men mostly taking senior government positions.