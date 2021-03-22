Top 5 Current Affairs: 22 March 2021

Prime Minister Modi launches Catch the Rain Campaign

Prime Minister Modi on March 22, 2021, launched the ‘Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain’ Campaign. The campaign to encourage water conservation will be implemented from March 22 to November 30 as this is the season of Monsoon and pre-monsoon. The campaign was launched on ‘World Water Day'.

Winners of Sahitya Akademi Awards 2020 announced

The Sahitya Akademi Awards 2020 were announced by the Sahitya Akademi on March 12, 2021. Four novels, seven books of poetry, two plays, five short stories, and one each of epic poetry and memoirs have won the prestigious award in 20 Indian languages. The awards for the other religious languages will be announced later.

Tanzania gets its first woman President

Samia Suluhu Hassan has become the first woman President of Tanzania. She has been the Vice-President of the East African Country since 2015. Hassan took up the leadership after the demise of President John Magufuli, as he suffered health problems. Her leadership style will in particular be in contrast to the former President who was known as a brash populist.

Dutch Prime Minister wins fourth consecutive term

Mark Rutte, Dutch Prime Minister claimed an overwhelming victory in the General Elections conducted over a course of three days amid the Coronavirus lockdown. The Conservative VVD Party of PM Rutte won the fourth consecutive victory with 35 seats in the Parliament. He is also one of Europe’s longest-serving leaders after spending 10 years in the office.

Para-athlete from India wins gold in para shooting world cup 2021

The Para-athlete from India, Singhraj has brought home the gold medal in Para Shooting World Cup. He defeated the shooter from Uzbekistan by 2.8 points and got the top honour. The gold medal has bought India to 3rd place on the medal table. The country is behind Ukraine and the host UAE.