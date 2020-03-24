Top 5 Current Affairs: 24 March 2020

Tokyo Olympics 2020 postponed until 2021

As per the information shared by an International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Dick Pound, the Tokyo Olympics 2020 might be postponed until 2021. The Tokyo Olympics was scheduled to take placed in the mid of 2020. However, due to the outbreak of Covid-19, coronavirus, the games are likely to be rescheduled.

Coronavirus Live: FM announces relief measures, No withdrawal charges at ATMs, No Minimum Balance in Bank Account

Amid COVID-19 outbreak in India and rising concerns of the Indians, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed a press conference on March 24, 2020, announcing several relief measures to overcome the impact of Coronavirus on Indian economy. Some of the measures included no charges on withdrawal of money from ATMs for next 3 months; suspension of minimum balance norms for savings account and reduction in bank charges for trade and finance consumers.

After Coronavirus, ‘Hantavirus’ in China: Get all details here

After the emergence of deadly Coronavirus, another virus appears in China. The virus raised global concerns after it was reported that a man from Yunnan Province of China died shortly afterwards testing positive for the virus on March 23, 2020. Named as 'Hantavirus', the virus is fatal and spreads through rodents.

How to get Curfew Pass amidst Coronavirus Lockdown in Delhi?

Delhi has been imposed under a statewide curfew and complete lockdown with effect from March 23, 2020 due to the Coronavirus outbreak. People have been asked to strictly follow section 144 in the national capital. People working in private offices and organisations need to carry curfew pass while travelling in Delhi. The curfew pass is issued by the nearest DCP office.

Coronavirus Vaccine: When will it be ready?

A Chinese team led by senior bioengineer Chen Wei has started the first clinical trial of Covid-19 vaccine. raising hopes of people for a curable treatment of deadly coronavirus. The first phase of the vaccine's clinical trial was registered on March 17, 2020.