Coronavirus Lockdown in Delhi: How to get Curfew Pass? Difference between Section 144 and Curfew

Coronavirus Lockdown in Delhi: Delhi is under complete lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava issued fresh orders to strictly follow section 144 in the National Capital with immediate effect.

The order issued from Delhi Police Headquarters said that those people working in private institutions in Delhi will be required to take curfew passes. Nearest DCP office will issue the curfew passes. On the other hand, people entering from Delhi borders (Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Noida) have to approach nearest DCP office to collect curfew passes.

Why Curfew Pass?

Delhi Government had already announced for complete lockdown in Delhi but people were violating the orders. In fact, all public transport including private buses, taxis, rickshaws, e-rickshaws were closed since the lockdown till March 31. But, people were coming to the roads in the name of essential services and needs. Now, Delhi Police has made this announcement to deal with such people strictly and imposed section 144 in the National Capital.

What is Curfew Pass?

A Curfew Pass is a document issued by the government authority such as police or military for public officials or civilians to travel within area under an imposed curfew by the said authority. Delhi Police has also done similar announcement to issue curfew passes.

How to collect a Curfew Pass?

The organisations have to get curfew passes from the office of the DCP. At present, people dealing in essential goods and services can go to the work by using their office identity cards. However, private organisations have to collect curfew passes from nearest DCP office. It will be necessary for an employee, travelling to the office, to carry a curfew pass.

What is Section 144?

Delhi Police Commissioner S.N. Srivastava said that we have imposed Section-144 in Delhi. He also said that a strict action will be taken against those who will not follow this order. Section 144 is imposed to maintain peace or to avoid any emergency. Section -144 specify that five or more than five people can’t come together in the area.

Difference between Section 144 and Curfew

Section 144 and curfew are not one thing. Curfew is imposed in very poor condition. In that case people are instructed to stay inside their homes for a particular time or period. Market, school, college are ordered to be closed. Only essential services are allowed to continue. Traffic is also completely banned during this period. On the other hand, 144 restricts certain movements and shut down particular services.