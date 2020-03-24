Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be postponed until 2021: IOC Member

Tokyo Olympics 2020 has been affected due to the worldwide outbreak of Coronavirus. Several major sporting events, ceremonies and events have been cancelled or postponed. Now, it is also affecting the Olympic Games.

A member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has claimed that the Olympic Games scheduled to be held in the middle of this year have been postponed. A senior member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Dick Pound, has claimed that the Tokyo Olympics have been postponed and now a decision has to be taken to hold the Games' next year (in 2021).

No official announcement

The IOC has not yet officially announced that the Olympics have been postponed. Although it is indicated that the circumstances will depend on the next four weeks. New dates may be announced within the next four weeks.

As per the media reports, Dick Pound said in a phone interview that the IOC has decided to postpone the games. However, it has not decided what kind of parameters will be followed. But it is clear that the Olympic Games are not going to happen on July 24.

Several countries not participating

Canada and Australia have already announced to withdraw from the Tokyo Olympics due to the threat of the Coronavirus. It has increased pressure on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and host Japan to postpone the Games. Canada and Australia have said that if the Tokyo Olympics are held from July 24 to August 9 according to their schedule, they will not send their players to these games.

In Tokyo Olympics 2020, 314 players of Canada had to participate. Earlier, the officials of the Olympic Association had accepted that they will consider other plans if the Olympics has to be postponed due to Coronavirus.