Top 5 Current Affairs: 24 March 2021

Finance Bill, 2021 passed in Parliament

The Finance Bill, 2021 has been passed by the Parliament. The bill aims at bringing to affect the financial proposals of the Union government for the FY 2020-2021. After the bill was passed by Lok Sabha, it was presented in Rajya Sabha, which then returned the bill without any form of consideration.

Indian-American Vivek Murthy will be Surgeon General of the US

The US Senate confirmed with their vote that Dr. Vivek Murthy will be the surgeon general of US President Joe Biden. Murthy will be the 21st surgeon general of the US. He had also earlier served under the Barack Obama administration from 2014 to 2017 and was fired by the former US President Donald Trump.

Justice NV Ramana to take charge as next CJI

SA Bobde, Chief Justice of India, in a letter to the Union Government has recommended to appoint NV Ramana as the next Chief Justice of India. CJI Bobde is scheduled to retire on April 23, 2021, and is likely that Ramana will take over as the 48th CJI on April 24. Currently, Justice Ramana is the senior-most judge in the SC of India.

National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development Bill passed

The National bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development Bill, 2021 has been passed by the Lower House of the Parliament. It aims at establishing an institution known as the National bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development to provide support to the development of long-term infrastructure financing in the country.

Vaccination for all above 45 years from April 1

The vaccination for those above the age of 45 years has been approved by the Union Cabinet. The vaccination for them will start from April 1, 2021. The Union Minister Prakash Javadekar while informing about the decision requested the eligible people to get themselves registered and vaccinated