Top 5 Current Affairs: 26 October 2020

Uttar Pradesh becomes first state to disburse loans under PM SVANidhi Scheme

Uttar Pradesh has become the first state in India to disburse highest number of loans under the ambitious PM SVANidhi Scheme. PM Narendra Modi will be disbursing loans to 3 lakh beneficiaries under the scheme on October 27, 2020. The scheme was launched on June 1, 2020 with an aim to benefit street vendors in rural, pre-urban and urban areas.

Bharat Biotech to file for COVAXIN approval by June 2021

Hyderabad-based drugmaker, Bharat Biotech looks forward to file for regulatory approval of its COVID-19 vaccine "COVAXIN" by June 2021. The company is about to begin the 3rd stage of clinical trials for COVAXIN by November 2020. The trials will be conducted over 26,000 volunteers and if the results come out to be positive, the company will file for vaccine approval.

India to host 3rd India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue

India will on October 27, 2020 host the 3rd India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in New Delhi. The information was shared by the Ministry of External Affairs. Mark T. Esper, the US Secretary of Defence and Michael R. Pompeo, the US Secretary of State have already arrived in India to attend the dialogue.

Bangladesh launches ‘no mask, no service’ policy to fight COVID-19

Bangladesh Government launched the ‘no mask, no service’ policy to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the policy, the services will be provided to only those people who wear face mask. No one will be permitted to enter the offices without face masks. All the offices in Bangladesh have been directed to put up the ‘no mask, no service’ notice on their notice board.

EU Environment Ministers strike a deal on climate law

European Union Environment Ministers have struck a deal on climate law to make the target of zero emission by 2050 legally binding. However, the bloc has decided to discuss on 2030 target of emissions-cutting later in December 2020.