India to host India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue on October 27

The Ministry of External Affairs informed on October 21, 2020, that India will be hosting the third India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue on October 27 in New Delhi.

According to the official statement from the External Affairs Ministry, India will host the third India-US Ministerial Dialogue for which U.S Secretary of Defence, Mark T. Esper, and U.S. Secretary of State, Michael R. Pompeo will be visiting India on October 26-27 to participate.

While from India, Rajnath Singh, the Union Defence Minister, and S Jaishankar, the External Affairs Minister will be leading the US delegations from their respective ministries. The first two 2+2 ministerial dialogue between India and the US were held in New Delhi in September 2018 and in 2019 in Washington D.C.

Looking forward to my upcoming trip to India, Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Indonesia, for productive conversations with our friends and partners, and the U.S.-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue with @EsperDoD and our Indian counterparts. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) October 21, 2020

What can be expected from the meeting between India and the US?

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the agenda for the third dialogue between India and the US will cover all the regional, bilateral, and global issues of mutual interest.

The meeting between the Indo-pacific democracies will be highlighting the challenges in the region and will also discuss the ways to overcome those challenges, says US Defence Secretary Mark Esper.

While having a conversation with President of Atlantic Council, Frederick Kempe, Esper informed that he himself along with US Secretary Michael Pompeo will be visiting India. He added that it will be their second 2+2 meeting with India while the third ever for the US and India.

While talking about the relations between the two countries, he assured that the visit is significant as India will be the most consequential partner of the US in the Indo-pacific region for sure in this century.

The meeting is also expected to highlight the China issue and the impact of its actions in the Indo-pacific region.