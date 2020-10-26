Study at Home
Uttar Pradesh government comes first in disbursing loans under PM Svanidhi Scheme

Uttar Pradesh has been ranked first in all the categories which includes Applications, Sanctions and disbursement of the loans under PM-SVANidhi Scheme.

Oct 26, 2020 13:58 IST
The Uttar Pradesh Government has secured a first place by approving the highest number of loans under PM-SVANidhi Scheme in the country. It is one of the most ambitious schemes of Central Government which aims at benefitting street vendors in rural, urban and pre-urban areas.

Prime Minister Modi will be distributing loans to around 3 lakh beneficiaries of the scheme and will also interact with few of them on October 27, 2020. The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath will also mark his presence on the occasion.

The second place has been acquired by Madhya Pradesh by disbursing the loan among over 1.25 lakh beneficiaries. It is then followed by Telangana with 53,777 disbursements and 18,747 disbursements in Gujarat.

Key Highlights:

•  UP has been ranked first in all the categories which includes Applications, Sanctions and disbursement of the loans under PM-SVANidhi Scheme.

•  The authorities in UP had received around 6,22,167 applications to apply for the apply under the scheme. It is also the highest number of applications received in the country.

•  Out of the received applications, sanctions for the loan were given to 3,46,150 applicants while the loans were disbursed to 2,26,728 beneficiaries.

•  7 cities of the UP state has also find the place in the list of top 10 cities applying for the loan all over the country.

•  The top three cities in the list are Lucknow, Varanasi and Aligarh. Other cities of the state include, Gorakhpur, Allahabad, Kanpur and Ghaziabad.

Disbursement of Loan under PM-SVANidhi in other states:

States

Loan Disbursement

Gujarat

Over 1.25 lakh beneficiaries

Telangana

53,777

Gujarat

18,747

Andhra Pradesh

15,992

Maharashtra

13,021

Chhattisgarh

8,993

Tamil Nadu

8,389

Jharkhand

6,413

Rajasthan

5,533

 

About PM-SVANidhi Scheme:

The Central Government had launched PM-SVANidhi Scheme on June 1, 2020 in order to help the street vendors to resume their livelihood activities that were majorly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the government imposed country-wide lockdown.

The scheme aims at facilitating working capital loan of up to Rs. 10,000 at a subsidised rate of interest to the beneficiaries. The financial aid is to help the street vendors in resuming their work once the normal services are restored.

