Top 5 Current Affairs: 27 July 2020

ICC Super League 2020: All you need to know

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League 2020 was inaugurated by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on July 27, 2020. The Super League will begin on July 30, 2020 in Southampton, England. The series will be played among the world champions and will decide the qualification of teams for World Cup 2023. The top 7 teams of the tournament will get selected for the 2023 World Cup.

Government amends Indian Accounting Standards amid COVID-19

Certain Indian Accounting Standards (Ind-AS) have been amended by the Central Government including the standard concerned with the leases amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has amended Ind-AS 103, 116, and other standards. The amended standards have been finalized in consultation with National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA).

India further bans 47 Chinese apps

Indian Government has further banned 47 more Chinese apps in addition to earlier banned 59 apps. These 47 apps were like clones of the apps banned earlier by the government. The decision to ban the app was taken by Union Telecom Ministry. The list of all the banned Chinese apps will be released by government soon.

Five Rafale Fighter jets to reach India on July 29

Five Rafale Fighter jets will soon reach India on July 29, 2020. These jets will join the fleet of Indian Air Force in Ambala, Haryana. The jets flagged off from an airbase in Merignac, France by Indian Ambassador to France, Jawed Ashraf.

India provides USD 1 million medical assistance to North Korea

India has extended medical assistance worth USD 1 million to Democratic People’s Republic of North Korea (DPRK) in a response to request received from the WHO - World Health Organisation. The assistance will be provided in the form of anti-tuberculosis medicines.