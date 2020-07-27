ICC Super League 2020: What is it, when will it begin? Schedule, Format, Points system, ranking and teams

ICC Super League 2020: The International Cricket Council officially launched the inaugural ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League on July 27, 2020.

The Super League will get underway on July 30, 2020 in Southampton with a series between world champions England and Ireland.

ICC today officially launched inaugural ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League. Getting underway on 30th July 2020 in Southampton, it'll determine qualification for ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 with top seven teams automatically booking their spot at the event in India: ICC — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2020

What is ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League?

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League will determine qualification for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 with the top seven teams automatically reserving their place at the tournament, which is scheduled to be held in India in October-November 2023.

When will ICC Super League 2020 begin?

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League will kickstart with England vs Ireland series, which is slated to start from July 30, 2020.

How many teams will be participating in the ICC Super League 2020?

The ICC Super League will feature 13 teams including 12 full-time ICC members and the Netherlands, which qualified by winning the ICC World Cricket Super League 2015-17 Championship featuring Associate Members.

What will be the format of the Super League?

The Super League will see each side play four home and four away three-match ODI series against 8 of the 12 teams. Thus, each team will be playing 24 matches each in the championship.

Why has ICC introduced Men's Cricket World Cup Super League?

The ICC World Cup Super League aims to bring relevance and context to ODI cricket played over the next three years and also preserve the integrity of the qualification process.

How many teams will qualify for the 2023 World Cup from the ICC Super League 2020?

The top seven teams in the Super League will automatically qualify for the 2023 World Cup along with hosts India. The teams failing to qualify directly from the league will play against five Associate sides in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 and two among them will make it to the 2023 World Cup.

ICC Super League Points System/Ranking

Under the ICC Super League, each team will get 10 points for a win and five points for a tie, abandonment or no result and zero points for a loss. The teams will be ranked as per the total number of points earned by them across the eight series.

Match Result Points Win 10 No Result/Tie 5 Loss -

Will all ODI matches be a part of the ICC Super League 2020?

No, all ODI matches played between different teams will not be considered a part of the Super League. Only the matches identified as a part of it will count.

Significance The ICC Super League is expected to give the cricket fans around the world even more reasons to watch as the drama of league cricket unfolds. The league also means that the qualification process for the 2023 World Cup will be decided on the field of play, just the way it should be.

ICC Super League Fixtures/Dates/Schedule

As cricket is only beginning to return to normalcy, the full schedule of the Super League along with the dates will be shared in due course after discussion with the ICC member boards.

Background

The ICC has pushed the 2023 Cricket World Cup by about 8 months, which will give the cricket boards more time to reschedule the games that were suspended due to COVID.