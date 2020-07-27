India extends about USD 1 million medical assistance to North Korea
The External Affairs Ministry has informed that the medical assistance is under the aegis of an ongoing World Health Organisation's (WHO) anti-tuberculosis programme in the Democratic People’s Republic of North Korea.
India has extended USD 1 million worth of medical assistance to the Democratic People’s Republic of North Korea (DPRK).
The medical assistance to North Korea has been given in response to a request received from the World Health Organisation.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed about the assistance on July 22, 2020.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed about the assistance on July 25, 2020. The Ministry added that India has been sensitive to the shortage of medical supply situation in North Korea.
In light of this information, the Indian government has decided to grant humanitarian assistance of USD 1 million in the form of anti-tuberculosis medicines.
India and North Korea Relations: Background
India and North Korea have maintained a growing trade and diplomatic relations. India has an embassy in Pyongyang (capital of North Korea), while North Korea also has an embassy in New Delhi.
India has also been North Korea’s major food aid provider and its biggest trade partner. As per the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), in 2013, India’s export to North Korea has been totalled more than US$60 million.
On a Diplomatic front, India has always mentioned that any peaceful agreement between North & South Korea will be strongly endorsed by India and that it wants the reunification of Korea.