India extends about USD 1 million medical assistance to North Korea

India has extended USD 1 million worth of medical assistance to the Democratic People’s Republic of North Korea (DPRK).

The medical assistance to North Korea has been given in response to a request received from the World Health Organisation.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed about the assistance on July 25, 2020. The Ministry added that India has been sensitive to the shortage of medical supply situation in North Korea.

In light of this information, the Indian government has decided to grant humanitarian assistance of USD 1 million in the form of anti-tuberculosis medicines.

The External Affairs Ministry also informed that the medical assistance is under the aegis of an ongoing World Health Organisation's (WHO) anti-tuberculosis programme in the Democratic People’s Republic of North Korea.