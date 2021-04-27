Top 5 Current Affairs: 27th April 2021

PM Modi thanks US President for the help to fight COVID-19

In a telephonic conversation, PM Modi thanked US President Joe Biden for the assistance and help extended to India by the US to fight the pandemic. Recently, the US Government has decided to send raw materials to India to manufacture the Coronavirus vaccine. US President in return has pledged support to Indians amid the crisis.

Government asks Bharat Biotech, Serum Institute to lower the vaccine prices

The Government of India has asked Bharat Biotech and SII to lower the cost of their Coronavirus vaccines. Serum Institute had fixed the price of its Covishield vaccine Rs. 400 per dose for state govt and Rs. 600 per dose for private hospitals. While Bharat Biotech had fixed the price of Covaxin Rs 600 per dose for state and Rs. 1200 per dose for private facilities.

Karnataka announces 14 days lockdown

Karnataka Government has announced a COVID curfew of two weeks from 9 pm on April 27, 2021. The step has been taken to combat the rising Coronavirus cases in the state. According to CM, the virus has been spreading aggressively and it's worse than in Delhi and Maharashtra.

India’s GDP growth for 2021 is lowered to 10.2%

Oxford Economics has lowered the GDP growth forecast of India for the year 2021 to 10.2%. Earlier, the predicted growth rate was 11.8 percent. The global forecasting firm stated that the lack of convincing government strategy, faltering rate of vaccination, and escalating health burden has downgraded India’s GDP growth forecast.

Victory processions after election results banned by EC

The Election Commission has banned the victory processions by the political parties on or after the day of vote counting on May 2, 2021. The decision has been taken due to a spike in COVID-19 infections. The order by EC has also mentioned restrictions on the number of people who will be accompanying the winning candidate.