Top 5 Current Affairs: 28 June 2021

Archer Deepika Kumari completes Golden hat-trick at Archery World Cup

Deepika Kumari has won three gold medals in Archery World Cup 2021. She completed her hat-trick as she won the Recurve Individual event in Paris by 6-0. Kumari defeated Russia’s Elena Osipova. She also earlier won gold in mixed team and women’s team events in World Cup.

High Court websites to have captchas for Persons with Disabilities

Websites of Indian High Courts will have captchas that will be accessible to Persons with Disabilities. The facility has been introduced by the Government to make the digital infrastructure of the Indian Judicial system more accessible. They will help in accessing essential information.

Zen Garden, Kaizen academy inaugurated in Gujarat by PM Modi

PM Modi inaugurated Kaizen Academy and Zen Garden in Gujarat on June 27, 2021. While inaugurating the project via video conferencing, PM elaborated on his vision of creating a ‘Mini Japan’ in Gujarat. He also termed the dedication of Kaizen Academy and Zen Garden as a symbol of ease and modernity of the India-Japan relationship.

Shafali Verma becomes the youngest cricketer to debut in all formats of cricket

Shafali Verma has become the youngest Indian cricketer to debut in all formats. She was picked for the first ODI against England women. At the age of 17 years and 150 days, Verma made her ODI debut to achieve the feat and became the 5th youngest cricketer on the list which is headed by Mujeeb Ur Rahman of Afghanistan.

Smart City Awards 2020

The Central Government announced the Smart City Awards 2020. On the list, Uttar Pradesh has emerged on top, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. The awards by the government covered themes- social aspects, governance, sanitation, culture, economy, urban environment, water, urban motility, and the built environment.