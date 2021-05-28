Top 5 Current Affairs: 28 May 2021

Bashar al-Assad re-elected as Syrian President

Bashar al-Assad has been re-elected as the President of Syria for the 4th term with 95.1% votes. The news was announced by the Parliamentary speaker. The Presidential elections in Syria were held on May 26, 2021, which were termed by the opposition and western nations as a farce.

Germany to begin vaccination of children above 12 years

The Chancellor of Germany Angela Markel has announced that the country will start giving COVID-19 jabs to children over 12 years of age from June 7, 2021. The government has taken the decision to achieve herd immunity against Coronavirus.

First Female President of world’s largest museum Louvre

Laurence des Cars, an art historian, has become the first female President of the world’s largest museum in France, the Louvre, in 228 years. She was appointed for the position by French President Emmanuel Macron. Laurence is currently heading a landmark museum in Paris.

Delhi Government announces unlock guidelines

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has announced that the government will start the unlock procure gradually in the city from May 31, 2021. Initially, the construction workers and the factories will be permitted to operate from Monday. The National Capital has been under lockdown since April 19, 2021.

Center sets up panel to examine online gaming for GST

A panel has been established by the government for the valuation of the services of casinos, online gaming for levying GST. The panel will be convened by the Deputy CM of Gujarat and it will have to submit its report to the GST council, chaired by Finance Minister, within 6 months.