Top 5 Current Affairs: 29 April 2021

PM Modi held talks with Russian President Putin

PM Modi had a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin during which the leaders discussed the evolving COVID-19 situation in India. PM Modi also thanked the President of Russia for the emergency aid from the Russian government to help the Indians at the time of the crisis.

Vaishali Hiwase becomes first women officer commander in BRO

Vaishali Hiwase has made history by becoming the first woman officer commander in Border Roads Organisation- BRO. As per BRO, she will be responsible to provide connectivity through an Indo-China border road. BRO India was formed in 1960 and has been working under Defence Ministry since 2015.

Post-Brexit trade agreement ratified by EU

The European Union ratified the post-Brexit trade agreement between Britain and the EU with a majority. This move is extremely significant as it removes the last hurdle towards the ratification of the trade deal. The deal will ensure the continuation of tariff and quota-free trade.

Single crystal blade for helicopters developed by DRDO

Single crystal blade technology for helicopter engines has been developed by DRDO. It has already supplied 60 number of blades and the remaining 4 will be developed in due course. DRDO will be developing 5 sets of single-crystal blades. They are used in helicopters for strategic and defence applications.

Serum Institute slashes prices of Covishield for state governments

The Serum Institute of India has decreased the prices of its Covishield vaccine for the state governments. The prices have been slashed from Rs. 400 per dose to Rs. 300 per dose. The decision was announced after the Union Government had asked Bharat Biotech and SII to reduce their prices amid protests from the state governments.